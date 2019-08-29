The Free Press
WASECA — Ryan Dufault’s all around play led the Waseca football team to a 57-8 season-opening victory over Tri-City Untied on Thursday.
Dufault was 5 of 7 passing for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Denver Daniel had 72 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Bluejays. Kyreese Willingham finished with three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Hertzog returned a fumble for a touchdown.
The Bluejays will host Norwood Young America on Sept. 6.
Nicollet 26, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 13: Jon Mans was 18 for 31 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders won on the road.
Avery Northquest had 46 yards rushing yards and 67 yards receiving with a touchdown. Riley Hulke finished with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Ben Radke had 10 tackles for Nicollet. Northquest added eight tackles. Seth Rosin finished with eight tackles and two sacks.
The Raiders (1-0) will host Cedar Mountain on Sept. 6.
St. Peter 41, Sibley East 0: Wyatt Olson was 16 for 25 passing for 255 yards and five touchdowns as the Saints won on the road to open the season.
Ethan Volk finished with seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Grant, Vinny Guappone and Michael Connor each had receiving touchdowns.
Ryan Wilmes had 12 tackles. Eli Hunt added two sacks.
The Saints (1-0) host Fairmont Sept. 6.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 21, Cleveland 6: Alex McCabe was 16 of 29 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown for the Clippers, who lost at Kenyon.
Isaac Mueller had three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Tyce Shook added six catches for 44 yards.
McCabe had eight tackles. Shook finished with seven tackles. Brock Olson added four tackles and a forced fumble.
The Clippers (0-1) will host United South Central on Sept. 6.
Redwood Valley 16, New Ulm 6: Nolan Drill had a 9-yard rushing touchdown and 11 tackles in the Eagles’ home loss.
Brody Bolduan had 13 tackles. Teagan Kamm added 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Eagles (0-1) will play on Sept. 6 at Belle Plaine.
Dawson-Boyd 32, New Ulm Cathedral 0: The Blackjacks scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Greyhounds.
No statistics were available.
Cathedral (0-1) will host Tracy-Milroy-Balaton on Sept. 6.
Blue Earth Area 29, Maple River 0: The Bucs opened their season with a shutout victory over the Eagles at Mapleton.
For Maple River, Caden Ochsendorf had 17 carries for 65 yards to lead the offense. On defense, Nathan Trio made 10 ½ tackles, two for loss, and had one fumble recovery.
The Bucs compiled 335 yards of offense.
Blue Earth Area (1-0) will play Sept. 6 at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. Maple River (0-1) will play Sept. 6 at Luverne.
Jordan 35, Belle Plaine 7: Macauley Bartells scored three rushing touchdowns for the Hubmen in the home victory.
Ryan Samuelson returned a kick for a touchdown for the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.