The Free Press
WATERVILLE — The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team surrendered a 14-point halftime lead and dropped its season-opener to Lewiston-Altura 27-20 on Friday night.
WEM drove the length of the field over the final four minutes, but Brant Melchert was stopped just short at the 3-yard line on a fourth down.
Grant McBroom went 21 of 34 passing for 267 yards and three TDs for the Bucs. Matt VanHoudt had three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Cole Kokoschke and Nick LeMieux also had receiving touchdowns.
Dylan Ahlman led WEM on defense with seven tackles and a sack. Melchert finished with four tackles and a sack.
The Bucs (0-1) will play Friday at Alden-Conger.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45, Winona Cotter 0: Jagger Ignaszewski had 21 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ home victory.
Kobe Weimert finished with nine carries for 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jacob Crouch also had a rushing touchdown.
Dainen Johnson led JWP with 10 tackles.
The Bulldogs (1-0) will play Friday at Mayer Lutheran.
Le Sueur-Henderson 32, Norwood Young America 20: Dominic Drent had a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 76-yard TD reception as the Giants opened the season with a win at home.
Matt Skelly had 11 carries for 128 and a touchdown and also forced a fumble on defense..
Zack Berndt was 7 of 10 passing for 118 yards and a TD.
The Giants (1-0) will play Friday at Pipestone Area.
Madelia 22, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 20: Ramiro Zamora returned a kick 80 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes to propel the Blackhawks to a home victory.
The Blackhawks saw a 16-0 halftime lead evaporate prior to Zamora’s touchdown. Ja’Sean Glover sealed the win with an interception.
Madelia (0-1) will play Friday in Edgerton.
Pipestone Area 32, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 6: Logan Bode scored the Knights’ lone touchdown in a season-opening loss at home.
Bode caught a scoring pass from Eric Mann. Mann was 6 of 11 for 101 yard with the TD and two interceptions. He also ran 13 times for 17 yards.
LCWM (0-1) wll host St. James on Friday.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 48, St. James Area 7: Damian Hopp scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving as the Thunderbirds won at St. James.
Four other GFW players scored rushing touchdowns, including Dominic Henrichs, who had 94 yards on eight carries.
Lucas Anderson tossed a touchdown pass for the Saints.
GFW (1-0) will host Windom on Friday. St. James (0-1) will play at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
United South Central 41, Fillmore Central 7: the Rebels scored 23 points in the second quarter en route to the road victory.
Zach Niebuhr rushed 20 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Meyer was 10 of 19 passing for 112 yards and three TDs, two to A.J. Kloos and one to Mark Bushlack.
Medford 34, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 6: The Spartans dropped their season-opening game on the road at Medford.
No statistics were available.
St. Clair/Loyola (0-1) will host Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity on Friday.
