KASSON — Rochester Mayo scored touchdowns on the first three drives and defeated Mankato East 48-23 in a Big Southeast District football game Thursday.
Mayo’s lead grew to 28-0 before the Cougars got on the board late in the second quarter. August Gartzke scored on a 2-yard run, and Jacob Eggert passed to Tanner Borchardt for the two-point conversion.
However, Mayo scored on a 35-yard pass on the final play of the first half to lead 35-8.
East scored on a 38-yard pass from Eggert to Joseph Ulrych, with Gartzke scoring the two-point conversion, to make it 35-16. East’s final touchdown came on Gartzke’s 2-yard run and a PAT kick from Nathan Drumm.
Eggert finished with 243 yards, completing 21 of 35 passes. Borchardt made five catches for 51 yards, and Ethan Sundermeyer had 17 carries for 74 yards.
Jaden Froehlich led the East defense with 12 tackles, and Jared Grams made an interception.
East (2-3) finishes the regular season with a game at Austin on Wednesday.
Mayer Lutheran 47, Cleveland 6: Jackson Meyer threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Tyce Shook for the Clippers in the home loss.
Eric Rohlfing made 14 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss. Cameron Seely had eight tackles and blocked a PAT, and Fisher Knish made nine tackles and one sack.
Cleveland (2-3) plays St. Clair/Loyola on Wednesday at St. Clair.
St. Peter 14, Fairmont 13: Ethan Grant scored two touchdowns as St. Peter scored with less than two minutes to play to win at home.
Fairmont scored late to get within one, but the two-point conversion failed.
Grant scored St. Peter’s first touchdown on a 98-yard interception return in the third quarter. He also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Guth late in the game, and Guth scored the two-point conversion for the winning margin.
Grant had four receptions for 98 yards.
Ryan Sandland had 9 tackles, with a tackle for loss, while Vinnie Guappone had eight tackles, with two tackles for loss. Johnny Miller had seven tackles, with three tackles for loss.
St. Peter (2-2) plays Wednesday against Tri-City United at Montgomery.
