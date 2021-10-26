The Free Press
NEW PRAGUE — Jacob Eggert went 12 of 19 for 250 yards and three touchdowns for the Mankato East football team, which lost 34-21 to New Prague in the Section 2AAAAA quarterfinals Tuesday.
The score was tied at 14 at halftime.
Puolrah Gong made six catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns for East. Brady Hoffner led the Cougars with 7.5 tackles.
East finishes the season at 6-3.
Waseca 62, Belle Plaine 0: The Bluejays finished with 502 yards of total offense in the Section 3AAA quarterfinal victory at home.
Kaeden Johnson led the Bluejays with 109 yards rushing and a touchdown. Christian Rodriguez also scored a rushing touchdown.
Isaac Potter made two catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Oliver O’Brien threw for two touchdowns and added a rushing score.
Waseca will host Tri-City United on Saturday.
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14: Austin Westphal finished with 24 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs in the Section 2A quarterfinals road loss.
Jack Cahill caught a receiving touchdown and was in on 13 tackles for JWP. Westphal had eight tackles.
Mountain Lake Area 58, Madelia 0: Eric Anderson rushed 16 times for 55 yards for the Blackhawks, as they were eliminated from the Section 3, nine-man playoffs.
Anderson made eight tackles for Madelia, while Dylan Grev and Jed Altenburg each had five tackles.
United South Central 39, New Ulm Cathedral 7: Colten Quade rushed 33 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns as the Rebels won the Section 2A game at Wells.
Quade also had a touchdown reception, as did Luke Pederson.
Fourth-seeded USC rushed for 363 yards, with quarterback Nick Bushlack adding 107 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Collin Van Cleave also had a rushing touchdown.
For Cathedral, Levi Jakes finished with 11 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.
USC (5-4) plays at top-seeded Mayer Lutheran on Saturday.
Maple River 46, Le Sueur-Henderson 14: Boden Simon had 154 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 seed Maple River won the Section 2AA quarterfinal game at Mapleton.
Amarus Harris, Mason Schirmer and Will Trio each had rushing touchdowns for the Eagles, who had 320 yards rushing.
Landon Fox threw a touchdown pass to Mason Frank.
Mason Reinhardt had a rushing touchdown for LSH, and Nathan Gregersen threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Hathaway.
Maple River (7-2) hosts Blue Earth Area on Saturday.
