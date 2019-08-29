Get ready for the high school football season with previews of 20 area teams:
MANKATO — It would be hard to find a Mankato West football player more excited for the upcoming season than senior wide receiver/safety Jon Sikel.
MANKATO — After a disappointing 3-6 season, senior linebacker/offensive lineman Kolin Baier and his Mankato East teammates believe a mix of hi…
ST. CLAIR — For senior lineman Kahlan Benning and his St. Clair/Mankato Loyola teammates, last year’s inaugural season exceeded most expectati…
LAKE CRYSTAL — Kevin Hagge has been a longtime assistant coach for the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial football team.
ST. PETER — Wyatt Olson is a record-setting quarterback on the St. Peter football team. He was also the leading scorer and rebounder on the Sa…
WASECA — On paper, Waseca lost plenty and more from last year’s talented team that advanced to the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
ST. JAMES — Senior quarterback Derrick Halverson would love to say his team’s offense will take another big step forward this season, but, ins…
LE SUEUR — Le Sueur-Henderson senior Tommy Gupton has done his offseason work. He lifted weights regularly, went to summer camps and played wi…
MAPLETON — After going 6-2, including a 50-14 regular season-ending victory over Le Sueur-Henderson, Maple River was feeling pretty good headi…
NEW ULM — The seniors at Minnesota Valley Lutheran seem to have experienced it all in football, from the thrills of a run to the section final…
BLUE EARTH — Blue Earth Area senior Koby Nagel plans to be a big contributor on the football team this fall, he’s just not sure how that’s goi…
WATERVILLE — Waterville-Elysian won a football state championship in 1989. By 1999, Morristown town joined the co-op, and the Bucs won another…
MONTGOMERY — The Tri-City United football team doesn’t have much varsity experience, depth is an issue, and the early-season schedule is prett…
JANESVILLE — If you’re looking to find Jagger Ignaszewski in the summer, your first stop should be the weight room at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
WELLS — You might look at season-opening victories over Faribault Bethlehem Academy and Mayer Lutheran as key reasons why the United South Cen…
NICOLLET — Under coach Tom Murphy, Nicollet football has not traditionally been about ball control.
MADELIA — If you asked Madelia’s Luke Hennis which position he played, you’d likely hear a pause, followed by something like “where do you wan…
CLEVELAND — For years, the Cleveland football team scrimmaged the same opponents and had a similar schedule.
NEW ULM — James Gillis felt like he’d be the one missing out if he graduated from New Ulm Cathedral without playing varsity football, and spec…
