St. Clair/Mankato Loyola’s gallant second-half effort came up five yards short on Friday night as Mayer Lutheran escaped with a 14-7 victory at the Loyola field on Loyola’s Homecoming.
“We were within a few yards at the end; it just didn’t turn out our way,” Spartans senior quarterback Ben Ellingworth said. “We fought until the end, and that’s why I am so proud of these guys. We found some things that were working for us, and we continued to run with it. We ran two crosses over the middle on that last play because we thought we could get it over the middle of the field on them. ... We just fell a couple of yards short.”
After Mayer Lutheran handed the ball to the Spartans with three seconds remaining at the 29-yard line, a pass interference call against the Crusaders produced an untimed down from the 14. Ellingworth was able to complete a pass under heavy duress to sophomore wide receiver Connor Andree, but a solid tackle by Elijah Jopp at the 5-yard line preserved the win.
“I think we showed how gritty we are tonight,” said Ellingworth, who totaled 208 total yards of offense. “We played a tremendous second half, unfortunately, we didn’t score enough to get the win. They were throwing some stuff at us early on, but we were able to figure it out as the game went on. Our offensive line was able to work things out, and I am grateful to have them.”
Mayer Lutheran (5-1) dominated the first segment, building a 14-0 advantage on a 51-yard touchdown pass over the middle to sophomore tight end Teigan Martin and a 17-yard scoring strike to a wide open Austin Crown.
However, a bend-but-don’t-break Spartans’ defense kept the high-powered Mayer Lutheran offense off the scoreboard the rest of the way behind 11 tackles from senior Dawson Davito and seven stops from senior Mathew Karst.
“I told them at the start of the game to make an impact tonight,” Spartans’ coach Dustin Bosshart said. “We didn’t do that in the first half, but we did in the second half and people will remember that. I think the kids started to do what we asked them to do all week long in practice. We just weren’t moving our feet up front in the first half, and we began to start going to where they were going to be instead of where they were. ...We bounced off the ropes and played a terrific second.”
St. Clair/Loyola (3-3) didn’t generate much offense over the opening 24 minutes against an aggressive Crusaders’ defense. However, Ellingworth’s 53-yard scamper late in the third quarter set up his 23-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver Mathew Helget, who snagged the quick toss, slipped a tackle and dove over the pylon with 1:46 remaining.
“We just ran a little out route because they were playing back trying to take away the deep ball,” said Helget, who caught three passes for 43 yards. “We just got it out quick and I was able to break a tackle before getting to the pylon. They came out hard and really hit us, but we responded really well in the second half. We adjusted defensively as the game went on and really hit them. ... We played our best football in the second half so there’s a lot to look forward to.”
Senior running back Zander Flucas, who will continue his career next season at South Dakota, paced Mayer Lutheran with 127 yards on 33 carries, while Hoese ended up 9 of 17 for 156 yards. The Crusaders finished with 298 total yards compared to the Spartans’ 131.
St. Clair/Loyola, which got fumble recoveries from Logan Marzinske, Jack Klinder and Davito along with an interception from Helget, plays Thursday at undefeated United South Central.
