WINDOM — Camden Ludeman rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns for the fifth-seeded Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial football team in a 38-0 victory over Windom in the first round of the Section 3AA tournament.
Tristan Jones scored two touchdowns for the Knights, while Sander Ludeman also scored a touchdown.
Devin Jones had five tackles for loss.
The Knights (3-6) play Saturday at top-seeded Redwood Valley.
Section 2AA
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Jagger Ignaszewski rushed for 221 yards and scored the game’s lone touchdown as the fourth-seeded Bulldogs defeated the fifth-seeded Panthers at Janesville.
Ignaszewski scored from the 4-yard line in the third quarter, and Kobe Weimert ran in the two-point conversion.
JWP overcame six turnovers, including five fumbles.
For NRHEG, Lonnie Wilson caught 13 passes for 125 yards. Blake Ihrke was 11 of 29 passing for 181 yards. Ihrke also had 13 tackles.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs will play top-seeded Blue Earth Area, which defeated Norwood-Young America 34-8.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8: Brant Melchert carried 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs’ home victory.
Jaden Taylor had 14 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. Nolan Wetzel also added a rushing score.
Matt VanHoudt returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown, while Theo Miska also had an interception.
WEM plays Saturday at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
Maple River 47, Le Sueur-Henderson 28: Joe Bennett led the Eagles with 15 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the first-round playoff game in Mapleton.
Caden Ochsendorf went 4 of 7 passing with two touchdowns. Connor Doering, Boden Simon and Tristan Roesch each had receiving touchdowns.
The Eagles host Medford Saturday.
Section 2A
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 56, Cleveland 6: Brock Olson caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Meyer for the Clippers’ lone score in a loss to the second-seeded Thunderbirds.
GFW led 21-0 after the first quarter and 43-0 at halftime.
Dominic Henrichs and Damian Hopp each ran for two scores for the winners. Ryan Lavrenz had a 75-yard punt return for a TD.
Bethlehem Academy 20, New Ulm Cathedral 18: Jon Adema had 23 carries for 110 yards for the Greyhounds in the loss at Northfield.
Chris Knowles and Eric Furth each had rushing touchdowns for Cathedral.
Knowles and Noah Wilmes led the way defensively with 11 tackles.
The Greyhounds finish the season at 2-7.
Section 2AAAA
Jordan 49, New Ulm 14: Ryan Samuelson finished with four touchdown catches for the Hubmen in their Section 2AAAA home victory.
Noah Milhouse tossed four TD passes for third-seeded Jordan. He also added a rushing touchdown.
Jordan plays Saturday in Marshall.
Section 3AAA
Sibley East 27, Trip-City United 0: Lincoln Carpenter rushed 32 times for 167 yards and four touchdowns in the Wolverines’ Section 3AAA road victory.
Riley O’Malley and Aiden Blaschko each had eight tackles for the Titans.
Sibley East plays Saturday at Faribault.
Section 2 Nine-man
Nicollet 28, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 12: Jon Mans was 10 of 22 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ home win. He also rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
Riley Mans had a touchdown reception and an interception. Riley Hulke added three interceptions. Ben Radke was in on 10 tackles.
The Raiders (8-1) play Saturday at Ogilvie.
Section 3 Nine-man
Heron Lake-Okabena 32, Madelia 25: Ethan Arndt had three rushing touchdowns for the fourth-seeded Blackhawks, who lost at home.
Madelia was unable to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, and Wildcats were able to run out the clock.
