LAKE CRYSTAL — Cam Ludeman carried 11 times for 172 yards and four touchdowns for Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in a 52-32 victory over St. James on Friday.
Bryer Larson had six carries for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Knights, while Mike Matteson finished with four carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.
For the Saints, Adrian Luna carried 17 times for 99 yards and a touchdown.
The Knights (1-1) play Friday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Marshall 35, St. Peter 0: DeMario Gaines finished with 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Tigers as they rolled past the Saints at St. Peter.
For the Saints, Nathan Fogel had 13 carries for 70 yards. Brock Hanson led the Saints with nine tackles.
St. Peter (0-1) plays Friday at New Ulm.
Rocori 28, Waseca 20: Ryan Dufault finished with 91 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Bluejays as they came up short in a home loss.
Both Dufault’s scores came in the fourth quarter, as the Jays mounted a comeback against the defending Class 4A champions.
Kyreese Willingham finished with 11 catches for 99 yards, while Tave Ball rushed for 50 yards.
Mason Dekruif had 21 yards rushing and a touchdown.
The Bluejays (1-1) play Friday at Worthington.
Sibley East 19, Tri-City United 2: Caleb Dose finished with 130 yards and a touchdown on six carries for the Wolverines in a road victory.
Keegan Effort had 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Sibley East.
The Titans (1-1) host Jordan on Friday.
Lester Prairie 28, Cleveland 12: Alex McCabe went 10 of 24 for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Clippers’ home loss.
For Cleveland, Tyce Shook made three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.
He also added a rushing touchdown.
Eric Rohlfing led the team with 14 tackles, while Tanyon Hoheisel added 11 tackles.
The Clippers (0-2) play Friday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 8, United South Central 6: The Knights scored the tying touchdown and winning two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.
USC scored in the first half on a 7-yard run by Jackson Spizzirri, who finished the game with 107 yards rushing. Quarterback Ethan Dallman passed for 102 yards.
Le Sueur-Henderson 27, Belle Plaine 22: Zach Berndt passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the Giants’ victory.
Lukas Graff had 111 yards and one touchdown rushing.
