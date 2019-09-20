BYRON — Leslie Miller had 22 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns as the Mankato East football team defeated Byron 35-28 on Friday.
Jared Grams was 9 of 20 passing for 163 yards and a TD. Jax Madson caught three passes for 81 yards and a score.
Gus Gartzke had a touchdown run that put the Cougars up 35-21 with just under 5 minutes to play. The score was set up by one of two interceptions by Grant Hermer. Isaac Turner also picked off a pass and had 6.5 tackles. Kolin Baier was in on 10.5 tackles.
The game was tied 14-14 at halftime.
East (2-2) will host Albert Lea in its homecoming game on Friday.
