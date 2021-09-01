High school football returns to its usual fall schedule in 2021 after a turbulent 2020 that caused some teams to have seasons canceled during their section tournament.
All three Mankato teams are coming off solid seasons and will be looking to build on that success.
Here’s a look at each team.
Mankato West
The Scarlets took the field six times in 2020 before COVID-19 ended their season after a win over Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals.
They went 6-0, outscoring opponents 220-69 in those six games.
With 15 starters returning, expectations at West are extremely high this season — as they always are.
“Our goal has always stayed the same year after year — win a conference championship, win the section and then win a state championship as kind of our end-all goal,” coach J.J. Helget said. “We don’t lower the bar because of graduation. We keep the bar raised, and we push these kids to be better.”
The Scarlets’ offense figures to be balanced, and it starts with an offensive line that returns four starters: senior center Tanner Shumski, senior guards Jackson Hicks and Braedon Smook and senior tackle Brock Leider.
At quarterback, senior Zander Dittbenner, who threw for 1,057 yards and 16 touchdowns, returns for his second season as the starter.
Dittbenner’s top returning target is senior Mekhi Collins, who led the Scarlets with 23 catches for 395 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.
Seniors Walker Britz and Ben Harpestad will see most of the touches at running back after the graduation of co-starters Wyatt Block and Owen Johnson.
On defense, senior Gannon Rosenfeld and Shumski will anchor the line. Rosenfeld led the Scarlets with seven sacks last season. Senior middle linebacker Ryan Haley, West’s leading tackler in 2020 with 60, is also back.
Collins and Peyton Goettlicher will also return as starting cornerbacks.
The Scarlets host Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Mankato East
It’s hard to overstate the value of a three-year starter at quarterback.
The Cougars have one in Minnesota-Duluth commit Jacob Eggert, who threw for 1,433 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and he’ll be asked to carry the load this fall more than ever before.
“With a third-year player, you can do a little bit more, put a little bit more on his plate,” Cougars’ coach Eric Davis said. “That first game especially, things are going real fast for some of our players that are going to be out there for the first time — it’s nice to have that calming presence, somebody who’s been there before.”
Despite the loss of Eli Olson, who now plays at Minnesota Duluth, East will have a strong offensive line in front of Eggert. Third-year starters Braden Letourneau and senior center Wyatt Rodriguez will anchor the line, along with returning starter Avery Flowers.
Leading rusher Ethan Sundermeyer has graduated, but senior Gus Gartzke, who rushed for five touchdowns last season, should step up to carry the load.
Senior receivers Nathan Drumm and Puolrah Gong finished with 293 and 245 receiving yards last season, respectively, and will be Eggert’s top targets.
On the defensive line, Jack Pemble is the key returner. Gartzke and Brady Hoffner, who led the Cougars with 11 tackles for loss in 2020, return at linebacker.
Drumm will play a key role at safety, and Gong also returns as a starter in the secondary.
East opens the season Friday at Stewartville.
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola
The Spartans gave up 30 points in the first half of their 2020 season-opener against Lester Prairie.
From that point forward (7 1/2 games), they only allowed 32 points combined.
A stifling defense, along with dual-threat quarterback Logan Carlson sparked St. Clair/Loyola to a 6-2 season, and while Carlson and several other all-district players are gone, Spartans’ coach Dustin Bosshart has loved the attitude of his team so far, and feels that it still has great depth.
“If the kids just do what they’re capable of doing, take care of the details, the wins and losses will just take care of themselves,” Bosshart said. “The kids are enthusiastic ... they look forward to Friday nights.”
Junior Mason Ward will start at quarterback, a position he likely would’ve played in 2020 if Carlson hadn’t transferred in from St. James. Ward was the Spartans’ second-leading receiver last year with 252 yards.
St. Clair/Loyola returns three veterans on the offensive line: three-year starter Thomas Loeffler, and two-year starters Colby Amundson and Brandon Karels.
Simon Morgan, a 6-foot-4 receiver, caught 10 passes for 225 yards last season and will return as one of Ward’s top targets.
Top running back Logan Marzinske is gone, but senior Devin Embacher, who broke his hand early last season, could play a big role in the backfield.
On defense, Loeffler and Karels will anchor the line, along with returner Jacob Youngerberg. Alex Freitag returns to his starting linebacker role.
Riley Fitzloff and Hayden Kasprowicz each played a lot in the secondary last season and are returning.
The Spartans play Friday against United South Central at Wells.
