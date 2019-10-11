The Free Press
MAPLETON — Caden Ochsendorf accounted for 250 yards of offense and four touchdowns to lead Maple River past Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 32-20 in a South-Central District football game Friday.
GFW, which had been averaging 51.0 points and was the highest-scoring team in Class A, led 18-12 at halftime before the Eagles rallied behind their senior quarterback, who rushed 25 times for 167 yards and a touchdown and completed 8 of 17 passes for 83 yards and three scores.
Nathan Trio led the Maple River defense with eight tackles.
Maple River (5-2) plays for the district championship on Wednesday against Martin County West at Sherburn.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 7, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Lonnie Wilson’s 86-yard touchdown run was the only score in the Panthers’ victory at New Richland.
LCWM (1-6) plays at home Wednesday against Le Sueur-Henderson.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8: Brant Melchert rushed 20 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the Bucs’ home victory.
Dylan Androli had seven tackles for WEM. Cole Kokoschke returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown.
Jagger Ignaszewski led the Bulldogs with 32 carries for 154 yards. Kobe Weimert had an interception.
WEM (5-2) plays Wednesday at United South Central.
Belle Plaine 42, Tri-City United 0: Belle Plaine had two 100-yard rushing efforts in the victory at Montgomery.
Luke Lusky had 134 yards and three touchdowns, and Cole Brown added 120 yards and one touchdown for the Tigers.
TCU (1-6) plays Wednesday at Norwood Young America.
Marshall 27, Waseca 8: Waseca managed only 161 yards of offense and lost five turnovers in the loss at Marshall.
Marshall had 346 yards of offense, with 211 yards rushing.
Ryan Dufault scored on a 1-yard run as Waseca tied the game at 8 in the second quarter, but Marshall regained the lead at 15-8 on the final play of the first half. Three of Waseca’s turnovers came inside the Marshall 20-yard line.
Riley Forshee made nine tackles to lead the Bluejays’ defense, while Dufault and Blake Wendland each made six tackles.
Waseca (5-2) plays at home Wednesday against New Ulm.
St. Peter 22, New Ulm 14: Michael Connor had 16 rushes for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Saints in a road victory.
Ethan Volk finished with 53 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns for the Saints. Wyatt Olson went 14 of 21 for 108 yards passing.
Nolan Drill rushed 18 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns for New Ulm. Cole Ranweiler had 23 carries for 90 yards.
The Eagles (3-4) play Friday at Waseca.
New Ulm Cathedral 50, Sleepy Eye 26: Jon Adema led the Greyhounds’ rushing attack with 10 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a home victory.
Eric Furth finished with 16 rushes for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Gieseke added 99 yards on eight carries.
Chris Knowles led the defense with nine tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown.
The Greyhounds (2-5) play Wednesday at Springfield.
Houston 38, Madelia 28: Ethan Arndt led the Blackhawks with a rushing touchdown and three passing touchdowns at Houston.
Arndt had 105 yards on the ground and 103 yards passing. Ja’Sean Glover, Isaac Arduser and Kadin Banzel had receiving touchdowns.
The Blackhawks host Hills-Beaver Creek on Wednesday.
Nicollet 46, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 14: Jon Mans led the Raiders with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns in a home victory. He added 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Riley Hulke made four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders had 7.0 sacks.
Nicollet (6-1) hosts Mabel Canton on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.