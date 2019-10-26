The Free Press
OGILVIE — Jon Mans went 16 of 25 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Nicollet football team to a 34-8 victory over Ogilvie in the Section 2 nine-man semifinals Saturday.
Mans also led the way on the ground, rushing 14 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Avery Northquest had 14 rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Riley Hulke finished with nine catches for 80 yards, while Logan Shay had three catches for 28 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, the Raiders held Ogilvie to 129 yards of offense. Mans and Hulke each had interceptions.
The Raiders (9-1) play Renville County West in the section championship Thursday at Waconia.
Hutchinson 60, Mankato East 14: The Cougars scored on two pass plays in the Section 2AAAA loss at top-seeded Hutchinson.
Jacob Eggert threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Grant Hermer, and Jared Grams connected on a 35-yard scoring pass to Ethan Sundermeyer. Muse Abdi kicked both PATs.
Leslie Miller rushed 19 times for 86 yards. Kolin Baier led the defense with 6.5 tackles.
Hutchinson had six touchdowns of 55 yards or longer.
East finishes the season at 5-5.
Blue Earth Area 50, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 22: Gavin Storbeck was 9 of 9 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns for the top-seeded Bucs, who advanced to the Section 2AA finals with a home victory.
Max Ehrich carried nine times for 108 yards for BEA. Cameron Anderson made five catches for 102 yards.
For JWP, Kobe Weimert was 11 of 17 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Jagger Ignaszewski carried 19 times for 61 yards and a touchdown.
The Bucs play in the section final Friday at Janesville.
United South Central 34, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 20: Zach Niebuhr rushed 35 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns as the Rebels won the Section 2A semifinal game at Wells.
The Rebels rushed for 233 yards, and quarterback Ethan Dallman completed 8 of 12 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown to Mark Bushlack.
USC (10-0) hosts Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in the section championship game Friday.
Waseca 41, Rochester Lourdes 7: Tave Ball finished with 165 rushing yards and three total touchdowns for the second-seeded Jays in their Section 1AAA semifinal win in Waseca.
Ryan Dufault finished with 69 rushing yards and a touchdown. Denver Daniel and Blake Wendland each had a rushing touchdown.
Waseca held Lourdes to 160 yards of offense.
The Jays (7-2) play in the Section 1AAA final Friday.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 46, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44: Jaden Taylor and Tyler Brekke each had big days on the ground, as the third-seeded Bucs were eliminated from Section 2A on the road.
Taylor had 10 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Brekke rushed 23 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
GFW led 46-36 at the end of third, but the Bucs were unable to complete the comeback.
