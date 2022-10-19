MANKATO — Last season, on a rainy night at Wolverton Field, the annual football game between Mankato East and Mankato West came down to the final minute, with the Scarlets surviving a late two-point conversion and prevailing 23-20.
But neither East nor West have a lot of players who took the field that night.
“We don’t really talk much about last year because this is a different team,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “We just need to be ready to go against every opponent because any team can win any game.”
West (7-0) takes on East (3-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Minnesota State’s Blakeslee Stadium. The game hasn’t been played at Blakeslee since 2019, with the last two at Wolverton Field because of COVID (2020) and heavy rain (2021).
The Scarlets lead the Jug series 27-22 with 16 straight victories, including last season’s thrilling victory.
The Scarlets, who have won 26 straight games, are averaging 40.0 points while allowing just 6.9. West is rushing for 203 yards and passing for 177.1 yards per game.
Quarterback Bart McAninch has completed 96 of 138 passes for 1,230 yards with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions, and he’s rushed for 282 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jackson Froderman has rushed for 631 yards and eight touchdowns, and Elijah Bollman has 374 yards and six scores. Jalen Smith is the top receiver with 22 catches and five touchdowns, while Ethan Johnston and Collin Johnston each have 18 receptions and two touchdowns.
Linebacker Ty Neils leads the defense with 46 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and five sacks. Damian Riewe has four interceptions.
“I feel like we can be a really good team,” Helget said. “Right now, we have the potential to be one of the best teams in the state, but we have a lot of work to do.”
The Cougars, who have won two straight, are averaging 19.1 points and allowing 29.6 points.
“I think we’ve shown the ability to make some plays in the fourth quarter (of the last two games),” East coach Eric Davis said. “That’s part of the development of a young team.
Ganden Gosch has taken over at quarterback for injured Rafe Bowman and has completed 57 of 109 passes for 690 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.
The leading rusher is Benjamin Glogowski with 259 yards and two touchdowns, and Alexander Hennis has five rushing touchdowns. Brogan Madson is the top receiver with 20 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown.
Brian Thilges leads the defense with 55 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss, and Levi Keim-Wolfe has 51 tackles with 2.5 sacks.
“We’ve talked a lot about looking forward to playing this game,” Davis said. “Getting to play on a college field, that’s not something every high-school athlete gets to experience.
“You hope you’re playing your best football at this time of the year. It’s not like college, when you can get knocked out with a loss in the regular season. You always have a tournament at the end to look forward to.”
Record picks
East sophomore Zach Bosse tied a program record when he made three interceptions in a 20-12 victory over Faribault on Thursday.
The other record holders are Ben Kaus (2000) and Grant Hermer (2019).
Passing fancy
Maple River senior quarterback Landon Fox is piling up team records for single-game and career passing.
This season, Fox has completed 64 of 116 passes for 1,087 yards, which is 433 yards short of the team record, set by Mike Lewis in 2010. Fox has passed for 10 touchdowns, which is tied with Caden Ochsendorf’s team record from 2019.
Fox has completed 181 of 349 passes for 2,730 yards and a team-record 32 touchdowns in his career. He needs 600 yards to pass Lewis’ career total.
Games to watch
St. Clair/Loyola (7-0) plays at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (6-1) on Wednesday. The Spartans likely need to win for a chance at the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA, while GFW could move up in Section 2A, currently trailing Lester Prairie and Mayer Lutheran in QRF rankings.
GFW’s only loss came to Mayer Lutheran 32-6 in the season opener. The Spartans defeated Mayer Lutheran 28-7 in Week 3.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran (5-2) hosts Springfield (5-2), with both teams trying to improve playoff position in their respective sections.
Waseca (6-1) plays at Luverne (4-3) Wednesday and could end up facing each other in the Section 2AAA finals.
