In the season-opener against Stewartville, nearly each time there was a key play, the Tigers were the team that converted the first down or made a big tackle.
The result was a loss for the Mankato East football team. But since that game, the Cougars have been the team coming up with those game-changing plays.
“We’re playing great defense and making big plays at big moments,” East coach Eric Davis said. “We have had 11 guys who are willing to tackle and running to the ball and playing great together.”
East (4-1) plays at Albert Lea (0-5) on Friday, riding the program’s first four-game winning streak since 2006.
The last time East had a winning record was 2015 when the Cougars were 5-4 and won three straight games. The Cougars had five wins in 2007 and seven wins in 2006.
The Cougars are allowing just 13.6 points per game, more than 8 points less than last season and almost 18 points less than 2019. East is allowing 178.6 yards per game, with 98.8 yards rushing, and is plus-5 in turnover ratio.
Brady Hoffner leads the defense with 19 solo tackles and 15 assists, with 4.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries, despite missing most of two games with an ankle injury. Meer Othow has 18 solo tackles.
In this win streak, the Cougars have defeated Red Wing, Kasson-Mantorville, Winona and Byron, outscoring those opponents 106-21. East had lost five straight games to Winona, dating back to 2015. East lost to Byron last season.
“It’s nice to beat a couple teams that beat us the last time we played,” Davis said. “We’ve got some big games coming up, and you hope you’re playing your best football at the end of the season.”
East still has regular-season games against Faribault (3-2) and Mankato West (5-0) before opening the Section 2AAAAA playoffs. All of the six teams in the section have winning records, making it tough to get home games in the postseason.
Sack master
Mankato West senior defensive end Gannon Rosenfeld set a school record on Friday when he made four sacks in a 30-8 victory over Rochester Mayo at Todnem Field.
The previous record of three was set by Clay Herding in 2018.
Rosenfeld has nine sacks this season, within range of Herding’s program record of 13.5 sacks in 2018.
The career sacks record at West is 22, held by Adam Athey (2008-10). Rosenfeld has 18 sacks in his career.
West (5-0), which is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA, hosts Austin (0-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Todnem Field.
Dynamic duo
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva senior quarterback Porter Peterson and junior running back Andrew Phillips have provided a nice 1-2 punch to the offense.
Peterson has completed 34 of 72 passes for 552 yards with seven touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 137 yards and four scores. He has moved to running back because he broke his thumb and could move back before the end of the season. He played receiver and running back last season.
Phillips has added 401 yards and five touchdowns on 71 rushes, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Coach Marc Kruger said in his four seasons at NRHEG, he’s never had a workhorse running back like Phillips, who’s had games with 20 or more carries.
Last week against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Phillips rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Peterson had one touchdown rushing.
“They’re a big part of our offense,” Kuger said.
The Panthers are 2-3, coming off one-point losses to St. Clair/Loyola and GFW. In the very competitive Section 2AA, the Panthers need some wins to get a home playoff game.
“These last two games have been tough,” Kruger said. “As a coach, you always think about how you could have done things differently. These were games we could have won, and I think we should be 4-1. I think we could be a dangerous team in the playoffs.”
NRHEG plays at Medford on Friday.
Games of the week
Maple River (4-1) plays at Blue Earth Area (5-0) on Friday. The Bucs are averaging 48.0 points and allowing 8.0 points per game, while the Eagles are scoring 39.6 points and giving up 5.6 points per game.
BEA is ranked second in Class AA.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran (3-2) and New Ulm Cathedral (3-2) face off in the annual crosstown game Friday. These teams have only played each other twice in the last five years, with MVL winning 29-16 in 2016 and Cathedral winning 8-0 in 2019.
