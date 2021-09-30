Rochester Mayo and Mankato West are the top scoring teams in Class AAAAA, and they meet this week.
But West coach J.J. Helget said he’d be surprised if this game turns into a shootout.
“I don’t think either team will be able to score the points they’ve been scoring,” Helget said. “Both defenses are really solid. It will come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes.”
The Scarlets (4-0) host Rochester Mayo (4-0) in a Big Southeast District football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Todnem Field. The Scarlets, who are ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA, have outscored opponents 193-7, but Mayo, ranked sixth, averages 50.5 points, tops in Class AAAAA.
The Scarlets are averaging 472 yards of offense, with 228.5 yards rushing. Last week, Walker Britz rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his season totals to 471 yards and six scores.
Quarterback Zander Dittbenner has completed 31 of 58 passes for 521 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception. Mekhi Collins has been the top receiver with 13 catches for 253 yards and seven touchdowns.
Last season, Mayo gave West a pretty good test, trailing only 21-17 at halftime. But the Scarlets took control in the second half, compiling 395 yards of offense in a 41-17 victory at Todnem Field.
Mayo had some success with passing, gaining 224 yards through the air, including 145 yards in the first half.
Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth has thrown for 1,013 yards and 11 touchdowns, while running back Noah Smith has rushed for 497 yards.
So far, the West defense has allowed just 10.5 yards rushing and 68.0 yards passing per game. Linebacker Ryan Haley leads the defense with 30 tackles, including seven sacks, and end Gannon Rosenfeld has 25 tackles, with five sacks.
“We don’t want to go into the playoffs without being tested,” Helget said. “This is a different game (from last year), and you can’t turn the ball over and have penalties or a good team will beat you.”
Raiders romp
Nicollet quarterback Colton Thomsen passed for 355 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-20 victory over Madelia last week. The six touchdowns were one short of the program record of seven, set by Dalton Elliott in 2014.
Receiver Connor Martens made six receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns against Madelia, while Owen Warmington made six receptions for 122 yards and three scores.
Nicollet (1-3) hosts Buffalo Lake-Hector on Friday.
Rebel defender
United South Central senior linebacker Konnor Harpestad led the defense in a 55-0 victory over Alden-Conger on Friday.
The Rebels allowed only 85 yards of offense, with minus-5 yards rushing. Harpestad had 12 tackles, including one sack, and forced a fumble.
For the season, Harpestad has 51 tackles, with four sacks, in four games. He was moved from the defensive end to linebacker.
“He has done a great job of getting our calls in and really being the quarterback of our defense,” USC coach Brandon Neseth said in an email.
USC (2-2) hosts Cleveland on Friday.
Games of the week
St. Clair/Loyola (3-1) goes on the road Friday to face No. 1 Blooming Prairie (4-0). Blooming Prairie, which is averaging 44.5 points, is tied with Blue Earth Area at the top of Section 2A, while the Spartans are still in the running for a home playoff game.
Norwood-Young America (3-1) plays at Maple River (3-1). The Eagles are allowing just 7.0 points per game.
