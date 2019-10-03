WASECA — The plan was for Ryan Dufault to be the starting quarterback on Waseca’s B-squad football team last season.
But because of injuries, Dufault became the starting safety on a team that ended up in the Class AAAA semifinals. His only quarterback reps came during practice, running with the backups.
“He’s so competitive and so tough,” Waseca coach Brad Wendland said. “Sports come easily to him. We needed him at free safety last season. He didn’t even take any quarterback reps until halfway through the season.”
Dufault, a junior who also played on the Bluejays’ basketball team that finished second at the state tournament, is the leader of an offense that is averaging 41.8 points. He has rushed 82 times for 569 yards and seven touchdowns, and he’s completed 29 of 51 passes for 515 yards and eight touchdowns. He still plays on defense, making eight tackles and an interception, and is the team’s primary punt returner.
Last week, in a 48-13 win over Worthington, Dufault rushed 19 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns and completed 5 of 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
“A couple weeks ago, against Jordan, I asked him if he’d like to take a break (on defense),” Wendland said. “He said, ‘Sounds good.’ But then after a couple of seconds, he said, ‘I’m good,’ and he jogged back on the field.
“We knew in the run game, he’d be a natural. His passing is improving. He just needs to improve his timing and get more experience in that part of the offense.”
The Bluejays (4-1) play at St. Peter (1-4) on Friday.
Tackling machine
The United South Central offense gets a lot of publicity, averaging 39.8 points, but don’t sleep on the Rebels’ defense. USC is allowing on 9.4 points per game, coming off an impressive 33-6 win over previously undefeated and state-ranked Mayer Lutheran.
“I think teams see that we’re undersized and think they can run on us,” coach Brandon Neseth said. “But we have a lot of guys who can play on defense.”
Junior linebacker Micah Hamson, who is also a wrestler, has been the beneficiary of the opposing team’s plan to run the ball. He made 19 tackles in a 32-14 win over Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity two weeks ago and topped that with a 25-tackle performance in the win against Mayer Lutheran. In five games, he has 72 tackles, with four tackles for loss.
Combined with senior defensive lineman Brevan Linder, who has 12.5 sacks this season, it’s tough to do much to the middle of the USC defense.
“Until the last game, we had played teams that were young and rebuilding,” Neseth said. “But to beat a team like Mayer Lutheran, it shows our team that were going in the right direction.”
USC (5-0) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (3-2) in its homecoming game Friday.
Northquest on roll
Coming into the season, Nicollet coach Tom Murphy was hoping that senior running back Avery Northquest would be a big part of the offense, and that has turned out the be the case. In Friday’s 22-14 win over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, Northquest rushed 19 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
It was his second 200-yard rushing game of the season. He rushed for 225 yards, including touchdown runs of 60, 56 and 95 yards, in a 45-20 victory over Cedar Mountain in Week 2.
“He brings it every night,” Murphy said. “He’s hard to tackle; he refuses to give up. We have to make sure we give him enough touches.”
For the season, Northquest has already rushed for 716 yards and six touchdowns and caught eight passes for 115 yards and two scores. Northquest also plays at linebacker, where he’s made 30 solo tackles and 14 assists to go with one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
In his career, Northquest has rushed for 2,175 yards and 20 touchdowns and has 55 receptions for 572 yards and four scores. Defensively, he has 249 solo tackles and 152 assists.
Nicollet (4-2) plays at Madelia (2-3) on Friday.
Games of the week
Mankato West (4-1) plays at Owatonna (5-0) in a game between the top teams in the Big Southeast District, Red Division. West is averaging 40.8 points and allowing 21.0. Owatonna is averaging 50.0 points and allowing 8.2.
Mayer Lutheran (4-1) comes off its first loss and is the homecoming opponent for St. Clair/Loyola (3-2) on Friday.
Undefeated Jackson County Central plays an interesting game at Blue Earth Area (4-1), which is coming off its only loss at Pipestone Area.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
