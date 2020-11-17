MANKATO — Mankato East played its first two games of the football season at Wolverton Field, but other than some lower level games, the field hasn’t seen any action since the Jug game on Oct. 16.
The Cougars will return to their home field tonight in a Section 2AAAA game against New Ulm, starting at 7 p.m.
“It’s great to be at home,” East coach Eric Davis said. “The seniors are looking forward to playing one more game at Wolverton.”
The Cougars were supposed to play a home game Oct. 30, but Albert Lea canceled because of COVID-19 cases and East rescheduled a neutral-site game with Rochester Mayo at Kasson.
East is coming off a 35-0 win at Austin in the regular-season finale. Quarterback Jacob Eggert has passed for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games, the most yards in program history for a two-game stretch.
“I think we finally played a complete game against Austin,” Davis said. “We were able to make them one-dimensional and then stop them.”
New Ulm is led by senior running back Cole Ranweiler. He’s rushed for 831 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. In New Ulm’s 272 plays this season, 109 of them have involved Ranweiler.
“We have to contain their running back,” Davis said. “He’s put up big numbers against everybody they’ve played.”
Road woes
St. Clair/Loyola was expecting to get a home game in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs, but despite a 5-1 record, the Spartans were seeded fifth and will play at Norwood Young America tonight.
“It was very disappointing,” Spartans coach Dustin Bosshart said. “These seniors have put in a lot of work and time, and I thought that a 5-1 record deserved at least one home game.”
Bosshart said that Norwood Young America offense presents a challenge, with a quarterback that can throw, a couple of good running backs and strong offensive line.
But the Spartans have relied on their defense all season, allowing just 10.3 points per game, which is sixth best in Class AA, with three shutouts in the last four games. The Spartans allowed 42 points in the season-opening loss to Lester Prairie and just 20 points in the last five games.
“With the cold, and field conditions sometimes being not so good, it’s nice to have a defense you can rely on,” Bosshart said. “That’s what we’ve done all year. Hopefully, we can get a few big plays from the offense to help out the defense.”
Stay flexible
Waseca was supposed to play St. Peter in Week 1, but the pandemic forced the Bluejays to find another opponent, taking on Class AAAAA Cambridge-Isanti.
Fairmont was going to be the Week 2 opponent, but the Cardinals had to pause their season because of COVID-19 so Waseca rescheduled a game with defending Class AAAA champion Rocori.
Last week, the Bluejays were scheduled to play Belle Plaine in the regular-season finale, but Belle Plaine had to cancel.
It seems that Waseca’s schedule has been day-to-day this season.
“The uncertainty wears on you a lot,” Waseca coach Brad Wendland said. “Every time an administrator walks by my class, or every time my phone rings, I cringe. I just keep telling the kids that every day is a gift, and if we do things right today, there’s a chance you get to come back tomorrow. It’s 2020, and you just have roll with it.”
Waseca is the No. 1 seed in Section 1AAA, which is down to four teams and will finish a week earlier than other sections. At one point, it looked like the section would play just one game, but there will be semifinals tonight and a championship game on Saturday.
Waseca (4-1) hosts Pine Island on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in one semifinal, while Stewartville plays at No. 2-seeded at Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday. The winners will meet at the high seed at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wendland gives a lot of credit to his coaching staff and the senior leaders on the team for having success in such an uncertain season.
He said seniors Marcus Hansen, Ryan Dufault and Kyreese Willingham have been through enough in their careers to help the younger players adapt.
“It’s been such a rollercoaster season,” Wendland said. “I think when we look back on this season, it will be like ‘oh, God. That was tough.’ “
Late changes
On Monday, Tri-City United had to suspend its season and will not be able to host Fairmont tonight in the opening round of the Section 3AAA playoffs.
Fairmont will play at top seed Luverne on Saturday.
United South Central has also suspended its season, allowing Faribault Bethlehem Academy to advance to the Section 2A semifinals on Saturday.
