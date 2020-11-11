MANKATO — The Mankato East football team has had plenty of good plays, good drives and good halves.
Now, coach Eric Davis wants to see all of those in the same game.
“We definitely want to see some consistency,” Davis said. “We’ve done some good things, but when you see the numbers, you’d think we should have scored more points.”
East (2-3) wraps up the regular season Wednesday night at Austin. The Cougars might need a victory to claim a home game in the opening round of the Section 2AAAA playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
In the section, Jordan is 4-0, while Marshall and Hutchinson are both 4-1. Marshall announced Monday that the school will go to distance learning this week, but the volleyball and football teams will be allowed to finish their seasons.
Two of those three teams will get a bye in the first round.
Either East, St. Peter (2-2) or New Ulm (1-4) will get a first-round game at home.
“We might have already (secured a home game), but another win will only help,” Davis said.
The Cougars have been led by quarterback Jacob Eggert, who has completed 65 of 119 passes for 868 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Tanner Borchardt has a team-high 16 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns, while Nathan Drumm and Puolrah Gong each have 13 receptions and Jared Grams has 12.
Ethan Sundermeyer leads the Cougars with 248 yards rushing, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. August Gartzke has rushed for five touchdowns.
Jaden Froehlich leads the East defense with 55 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss and one sack. Brady Hoffner has made 41 tackles, with 5 tackles for loss. Grams and Gong each have two interceptions.
“We’ve done some good things against some really good teams,” Davis said. “But when you play good teams, you have to capitalize on your opportunities. The good thing is that we’re healthy, which isn’t always the case at this time of the year.”
The combined record of the opponent in East’s three losses is 12-3.
Mankato West (5-0), is coming off an impressive win at Owatonna, and has likely clinched a bye in the first round of the Section 2AAAAA playoffs. Either West or Chanhassen (4-0) will be the No. 1 seed. The section seeding will be decided by coaches’ vote on Thursday morning.
Despite a 4-1 record, St. Clair/Loyola hasn’t locked up a home game in Section 2AA.
Blue Earth Area (5-0), Maple River, Medford (4-1), Norwood Young America (3-2) and the Spartans are in the mix for a first-round home game.
The seedings won’t be announced until a coaches’ vote Friday morning, and if the Spartans get a home game, it will be played at St. Clair.
St. Clair/Loyola hosts Cleveland on Wednesday at St. Clair.
Another No. 1?
Waseca (4-1) also has a shot at the No. 1 seed in Section 1AAA. Waseca, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Rochester Lourdes are all tied at 4-1. The Bluejays’ only loss is to undefeated defending state champion Rocori (28-20) and have 34.5-point margin in the four victories.
Waseca was scheduled to play Belle Plaine on Wednesday, but that has been cancelled.
Long-distance delivery
St. Peter senior Ethan Grant has had a crazy past two games, scoring five touchdowns in a 36-7 win over Worthington and 14-13 win over Fairmont.
Against Worthington, the receiver had touchdown catches of 41 and 53 yards and returned a punt 78 yards for another score. In the win over Fairmont, Grant scored on a 60-yard pass and a 100-yard interception return.
For the season, Grant has eight receptions for 307 yards, averaging 38.4 yard per catch. All four touchdowns have covered at least 40 yards.
Game of the week
Maple River wraps up the regular season with a game at Blue Earth Area, which could decide the top seed in Section 2AA.
The Bucs have yet to be challenged, winning games by an average of 33.4 points. Maple River has won three straight since its only loss to undefeated Mayer Lutheran.
