MANKATO — Grant Hermer had a big night catching the football in Mankato East’s 43-12 victory at Faribault on Friday.
He caught two touchdown passes from his quarterback, and he made three interceptions when the Faribault quarterback was launching footballs.
“I think people go after him because of his size,” East coach Eric Davis said. “But it usually ends with that team wishing they hadn’t. He’s having a great year, and it couldn’t happen to a nicer kid.”
The three interceptions tied a team record, shared with Ben Kaus in 2000. Kaus also holds East’s single-season interception record with seven and the career mark with 19.
Hermer, who also had a two-interception game earlier this season and one last season, has six interceptions this season and 10 for his career, which ranks second in team history.
Against Faribault, the Cougars set team records with six interceptions and seven takeaways.
For the season, Hermer has nine catches for 281 yards with seven going for touchdowns. He’s also made 15.5 tackles.
“He’a a heady, smart player,” Davis said. “There’s things I can tell him that I can’t tell most players. In game, I can describe something to him, and he immediately knows what to do.”
East (4-2) plays at undefeated Owatonna on Friday.
New QB at USC
With starter Isaac Meyer missing with an ankle injury, junior quarterback Ethan Dallman stepped in and led United South Central to a 26-6 victory over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Dallman, a junior, completed 10 of 15 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for a touchdown. Dallman, who started two games as a freshman, will start at least one more week while Meyer tries to rehab.
“Ethan has played a lot of junior high and (junior varsity) games and had some success,” USC coach Brandon Neseth said. “It’s good to have an experienced quarterback like him as a backup.”
Meyer, a senior who injured his ankle in a victory over Mayer Lutheran, had completed 36 of 74 passes for 825 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception in the first four games. He had also rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
“This group of seniors is strong,” Neseth said. “They looked at Isaac as a leader. Now, it’s up to Ethan to grow into that role.”
USC (5-0) plays at St. Clair/Loyola on Thursday. The Rebels are ranked No. 7 in the Class A QRF and No. 1 in Section 2A.
High 5
Maple River quarterback Caden Ochsendorf completed 10 of 16 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-7 win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. The five touchdown passes set a team record.
“This is his second year (as the starting quarterback), and he’s more comfortable in our system, more comfortable with his teammates,” Eagles coach Dusty Drager said. “All five of his touchdowns were 29 yards or longer, and three were on the first play of a possession. It’s kind of fun to do that.”
For the season, Ochsendorf has completed 38 of 84 passes for 571 yards and nine touchdowns, and he’s rushed 109 times for for 415 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We play him at tailback in some sets,” Drager said. “He’s an athlete, and when you get the ball in his hands, good things happen.
In his career, Ochsendorf has rushed for 1,165 yards on 259 carries with 21 touchdowns, and he’s completed 82 of 177 passes for 1,195 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Eagles have recovered from a slow start by winning the last three games.
“The last three, four weeks, we’ve had better practices,” Drager said. “There’s been better tempo and focus, and things are starting to click. We’re going in the right direction.”
Games of the week
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-1) plays at Maple River (4-2) on Friday, with both teams needing victories to improve their playoff position. GFW, the highest-scoring team in Class A at 51.0 points per game, is sitting second in Section 2. Maple River is the No. 2 team in Section 2AA, just slightly behind Medford.
Also on Friday, Waseca (5-1) plays at Marshall (6-0), which used to be a section rivalry. But Waseca has been moved to Section 1AAA, while Marshall stayed in Section 2AAAA.
