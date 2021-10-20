MANKATO — It’s been rare in the 48-year series between Mankato West and Mankato East that both football teams come into the Jug game with spectacular records.
Back in 2006, heading into Week 7, Mankato East was 5-1 and Mankato West was 4-2, and West won 26-7.
On Wednesday, the Scarlets (7-0) and Cougars (6-1) will wrap up the regular season in the annual Jug game, with kickoff at 7 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium, weather permitting. Both teams have been very good through the first seven weeks.
“This feels big, but it feels that way every year,” East coach Eric Davis said. “I’m sure this adds to the interest, but the desire to win this game is always there for both teams.”
West has won 15 straight games in the Jug series, including last season’s 20-0 victory, which was played at Wolverton Field because of the pandemic. West leads the series 26-22.
“We try not to look at the records of our opponents because it doesn’t mean much when you don’t play the same schedule,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “I’ve just told the team that (East) is 6-1 for a good reason. We have to respect that and take care of our own business.”
Both coaches said they would like to play the Jug game on a normal week, with five days to prepare and practice instead of just two. Other than the Jug and crosstown pride, there are seeding implications in Section 5AAAAA, where West is currently No. 1 and East is No. 4 by QRF rankings.
East quarterback Jacob Eggert has completed 83 of 134 passes for 1,226 yards with 20 touchdowns. His favorite target has been Puolrah Gong, who has 28 receptions for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns. Gus Gartzke has rushed for 548 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
Linebacker Brady Hoffner leads the defense with 25 solo tackles and 25 assists, with one sack and 5.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
The Cougars, who have won six straight games, are averaging 30.3 points and allowing 12.7 points.
“We need to make the big plays in the big moment,” Davis said. “We didn’t do that in Week 1, but we’ve gotten better every week. We need to be able to run and pass the ball, and special teams have to do a great job.”
West is averaging 49.6 points and given up only 13 points in seven games, with five shutouts. Linebacker Ryan Haley has a team-high 64 tackles, including nine sacks and 23 tackles for loss, with two interceptions. Defensive end Gannon Rosenfeld has made 10 sacks, with 18 tackles for loss.
Quarterback Zander Dittbenner has completed 55 of 104 passes for 996 yards and 20 touchdowns, with Mekhi Collins making 24 receptions for 516 yards and 12 touchdowns. Collins tied a program record with four touchdown receptions last week against Northfield and needs one more to tie the team record for touchdown receptions at 33, held by Aaron Richter (2006-08).
Walker Britz is the top rusher with 805 yards and 11 touchdowns on 92 carries, averaging 8.8 yards per carry.
“The biggest thing for us is to execute,” Helget said. “We want to go into the playoffs strong and healthy. We want to keep doing the things we’re doing.”
Big performances
United South Central junior quarterback Nick Bushlack broke the program record on Thursday when he threw his 17th touchdown pass of the season, helping the Rebels defeat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 33-0. The previous record of 16 was held by Riley Swearingen (2009) and Luke Trio (2014).
In seven games, Bushlack has competed 80 of 160 passes for 1,255 yards with 18 touchdowns, helping USC transition from a run-heavy offense. He also has a rushing touchdown.
St. Clair/Loyola quarterback Mason Ward set three program records when he passed for 246 yards and five touchdowns, including a 91-yarder, in Friday’s 43-0 victory over Medford. This season, he has 38 completions in 68 attempts for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Camden Ludeman of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial rushed 27 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-14 victory over Windom Area. After missing two games because of an ankle injury, Ludeman has compiled 568 yards rushing this season.
Carter Dylla does a little of everything at Cleveland, but on Friday, his defense was the story. He made four interceptions in a 23-6 win over Alden-Conger. Cleveland does not have a single-game record for interceptions, but Dylla now has seven in his career, which ranks sixth in program history.
For the season, Dylla has passed for 136 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 47 yards and made 16 receptions for 388 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also the Clippers’ primary kick and punt returner, and he’s blocked one punt.
Games to watch
St. Clair/Loyola (5-2) hosts Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (6-1) on Friday. The Spartans will have a home game in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs, while GFW is likely going to be the No. 2 seed in Section 2A.
Fairmont (7-0) plays at Blue Earth Area (6-1) on Friday. Fairmont is rated No. 2 in Class AAA, while BEA is No. 8 in Class AA.
