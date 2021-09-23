Jacob Eggert already holds a bunch of program records for Mankato East quarterbacks.
And more are coming.
Eggert, a senior, will try to add to his impressive career on Friday night when the Cougars host Winona.
“He’s seeing things so clearly right now,” East coach Eric Davis said. “When you have a confident player, you can take some risks. That’s the guy we want to have the ball in his hands.”
Eggert holds team records for career touchdown passes with 31. He’s thrown for 2,524 yards in three seasons, needing just 144 yards to break the record set by Jordan Benish (2007-09).
Eggert also holds the single-season record of 1,433 yards passing, and his 13 touchdown passes and 94 completions rank second.
He is tied with four others with four touchdown passes in a game, and he has three of the top nine single-game passing totals. Travis Helling passed for 323 yards in a 1991 game.
This season, Eggert has completed 39 of 68 passes for 579 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
“He’s just a bigger, stronger, more experienced version of last year,” Davis said. “He’s been doing this stuff for three years. He knows what he’s doing, and he knows when he has to go outside of the playbook and make a play.”
Eggert threw two touchdown passes last week against Kasson-Mantorville, including one in the fourth quarter that provided the winning margin in a 14-7 victory. East played without two of its defensive starters, Nathan Drumm and Brady Hoffner, who may return for this week’s game.
“That was one of the most highly ranked teams we’ve beaten in a while,” Davis said. “We were on the road, in a great atmosphere, and we defended a pretty good offense.”
Big-play Vinnie
St. Peter senior running back Vinnie Guappone accounted for 272 yards of offense and scored two touchdowns in Friday’s 46-6 victory over Worthington.
Guappone had 13 carries for 167 yards and caught three passes for 105 yards, meaning he averaged 17 yards each time he touched the football. The St. Peter offense accumulated 583 yards.
“We know going into a game that if we can get him going, we’re in good shape,” St. Peter coach Brian Odland said.
The speedy 6-foot-0, 183-pound Guappone is featured in a one-back offense, and he was shifted into the slot last week to try to get the ball in his hands on the perimeter of the defense.
For the season, Guappone has rushed for 279 yards and has 116 yards on five receptions.
St. Peter (1-2) hosts Jordan on Friday.
Game of the week
Waseca and Fairmont are the only unbeaten teams remaining in Section 3AAA, and those teams meet Friday at Fairmont.
Waseca has victories over St. Peter (21-13) and Marshall (19-7), while Fairmont also defeated both teams, downing St. Peter (36-16) and Marshall (27-7).
Waseca also has a 22-8 win over Tri-City United, while Fairmont has defeated Jordan 41-8.
Fairmont is averaging 34.7 points, while Waseca is holding opponents to 9.3 points per game.
Another big game
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva plays St. Clair/Loyola at Loyola on Friday. Both teams are 2-1 in Section 2AA, which has seven teams that are 2-1 or better.
The Panthers and Spartans both took their only loss to Mayer Lutheran. Both teams have defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
