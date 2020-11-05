There are a few games on the schedule each season that immediately draw the attention of the Mankato West football team.
One is the annual Jug game with Mankato East, easily the most popular game in town. The other is any game against Owatonna, which has annually been one of the top teams in southern Minnesota.
“Owatonna is always a game you circle on the schedule,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “It’s always one of the biggest games of our regular season. We’ve had some good battles. You know it’s going to be fun and exciting.”
The Scarlets (4-0) play at Owatonna (3-1) on Friday.
Last season, West led by 10 points with 10 minutes to play, but Owatonna won 24-20, scoring the winning touchdown with 1:09 to play.
“Last year, we weren’t as sound in the run game,” Helget said. “Our game plan was to throw it around, and for three quarters, we did that. But when it came time to run out the clock, we couldn’t do it. Maybe we got conservative, which was my fault, but I think we have a better ability to run the ball this season.”
Helget said he thinks the key to defeating Owatonna this season is to have a balanced offense. Though four games, West has averaged 189.8 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns and 209.8 yards passing with 11 touchdowns.
Quarterback Zander Dittbenner has completed 43 of 67 passes for 759 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception. Mekhi Collins has 16 receptions for 281 yards and six touchdowns, and Max Goertzen has 15 receptions for 230 yards and two scores.
Wyatt Block is the top rusher with 337 yards and five touchdowns, and Owen Johnson has 305 yards and six touchdowns.
West is averaging 40.8 points, while the Owatonna defense is allowing 8.8 points per game.
The West defense, which is allowing 10.8 points per game, will be tasked with stopping the Huskies, who are averaging 30.8 points. Linebacker Ryan Haley leads West with 40 tackles, including two sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Defensive end Gannon Rosenfeld has 27 tackles, with four sacks and 12 tackles for loss, and Block, a linebacker, has 24 tackles. Collins has made two interceptions at cornerback.
“We have a lot of weapons in the pass game, and our run game has been working well,” Helget said. “The offensive line has been playing well. You need to be balanced when you match up with other good teams.”
Owatonna suffered its first loss last week, falling 7-6 at Monticello. Owatonna had won 19 straight regular-season games dating back to 2017. The Huskies won state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Overtime
Three local games were decided in overtime last week. On Friday night, St. Clair/Loyola celebrated its homecoming with a 6-0 victory over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.
The Spartans’ defense held on four plays from the 10 to start the overtime before St. Clair/Loyola quarterback Logan Carlson scored on a 2-yard run for the only touchdown of the game.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial needed two overtimes for a 14-13 win over Martin County West. Neither team scored in the first overtime, but Martin County West scored to start the second, missing the PAT.
LCWM won when Mike Matteson passed to Cade Dudgeon for an 8-yard touchdown and Jack Richards made the PAT. It was just the fourth completion of the game for the Knights.
On Saturday, Maple River defeated Rockford Area 23-20 when Landon Fox kicked a 25-yard field goal to end the second overtime. The Eagles didn’t attempt a PAT or field goal leading up to the winning kick.
COVID reschedule
Mankato East had to reschedule Friday’s home game against Albert Lea, which has suspended its season because of COVID-19. The Cougars will take on Rochester Mayo on Thursday at Kasson.
Friday’s football game between Minnesota Valley Lutheran and New Ulm Cathedral has also been cancelled. Cathedral had to suspend its season through Friday because of COVID-19.
The Greyhounds are scheduled to play Saturday at home against Madelia. MVL will play at St. James Area on Friday.
Game of the week
East (2-2) takes on Rochester Mayo (2-2) on Thursday at Kasson. Last week, the Cougars’ defense ran up against a run-heavy offense in a loss at Byron, but this week, East faces a passing team.
The Spartans passed for 224 yards in a 41-17 loss at Mankato West on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.