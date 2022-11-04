MANKATO — For years, the Mankato West football program has been known for its prolific quarterbacks, running backs and receivers, but offensive records don’t get broken without the big boys up front.
“If we can control the line of scrimmage, then we can throw the ball when the other team tries to load the box,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “We struggled a little bit inside the 20 (in the 31-6 playoff win over Chaska on Friday), but when you can make the other team fear the run and bring everyone up to stop that, that’s when (quarterback Bart McAninch) can go to work.”
West (9-0) hosts Chanhassen (8-1) in the Section 2AAAAA championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Todnem Field. The top-seeded Scarlets have won 28 consecutive games and the last 18 games played on their home field.
A big factor in the team’s success so far is the play of a young, inexperienced offensive line. Only junior tackle Gage Schmidt had any experience coming into the season.
The others — junior tackle Greg Meidl, sophomore guard Axel Lorenz, junior guard Camden Ellwein and senior center Chris Nelson — spent the summer getting ready to play varsity football.
“The strength numbers were there in the summer; this is probably the strongest offensive line I’ve ever had,” Helget said. “But strength doesn’t always play out on the field. The biggest concern was experience.”
That didn’t turn out to be a problem. West is averaging 40.6 points, fourth best in Class AAAAA.
Helget said that Chanhassen plays a similar game as Chaska, with a commitment to the ground game and a 3-4 defense, with man-to-man coverage in the backfield.
“Our defense will have to be disciplined and stay in our gaps,” Helget said. “This is the fifth time we’ve faced a 3-4 defense so we know what we’ll see. I think we have some matchups on the perimeter that we like.”
Next challenge
St. Clair/Loyola has met every challenge this season, from a road win at Mayer Lutheran to a home victory against Blooming Prairie to a couple of impressive playoff wins.
But now that stakes, and the challenge, increases.
The Spartans (10-0) face Blue Earth Area (8-2) in the Section 2AA championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Janesville.
“We’ve put a lot of challenges in front of this team, and told them, it’s up to you to help us take the next step,” coach Dustin Bosshart said. “The kids have been up to every challenge.”
St. Clair/Loyola is averaging 234.0 yards rushing and 146.7 yards passing, while allowing just 62.7 yards rushing and 113.1 yards passing.
Brandon Meng has rushed for 1,321 yards and 18 touchdowns and he’s caught 18 passes for 368 yards and four scores. He also has a punt return for a touchdown.
Jake Sizer has completed 85 of 158 passes for 1,351 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Simon Morgan is the top receiver with 31 catches for 479 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jacob Schimek has led the defense with 68 tackles and three fumble recoveries, and Brandon Karels has 63 tackles, with six sacks and 18 tackles for loss.
“I think self-confidence is important,” Bosshart said. “The kids believe in what we’re doing, the kids believe in themselves ... they trust their teammates.
“This is the next step in the process. Teams like Blue Earth and Maple River have gotten to the next level, so we need to keep doing what we’re doing, which is control the line of scrimmage, no turnovers and make a few big plays.”
Another rematch
Waseca (8-1) defeated Fairmont (8-2) 32-14 on Sept. 23 at Waseca. The Bluejays also faced Fairmont in the section championship game last season, which the Cardinals won 27-6 at Janesville.
On Friday at New Ulm, Waseca and Fairmont play for the Section 3AAA championship at 7 p.m.
In this season’s meeting, Waseca rushed for 397 yards, including 267 yards in the second half, wearing down the Fairmont defense. Christian Rodriguez rushed 19 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns, and Kyle Ahlschlager added 149 yards on 13 carries.
“We’ve evolved, and they’ve evolved, and any time you roll the ball out there with 16-, 17-year-old kids, its always going to be different,” Waseca coach Brad Wendland said. “We want to play to our strengths and do the things we do well, but Fairmont is too talented and too well-coached for us to think we can just do the same things this time.”
The Bluejays are averaging 332.7 yards rushing per game and 7.8 yards per attempt. Rodriguez has rushed for 1,125 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Ahlschlager has 497 yards and four touchdowns.
Quarterback Oliver O’Brien has rushed for 914 yards and 15 touchdowns and passed for 617 yards and eight touchdowns.
The defense is allowing 11.8 points, but Wendland said that group has been improving in the last month.
Max Neaves leads the team with 62 tackles and four sacks. Damarius Russell has a team-high five interceptions.
“It’s a good rivalry,” Wendland said. “I’d like to think our program makes theirs better and theirs makes us better. This is why we work all summer, is to get to games like this.”
