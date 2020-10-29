MANKATO — In most football seasons, a team wants to get seeded as high as possible, perhaps getting a bye, in the section playoffs to increase the odds of winning and advancing to the state tournament.
But in this pandemic-shortened season, each team has a maximum of nine games, and the season ends with the section championship game.
So, would you rather have a bye in the first round of the section tournament, losing the opportunity to play a game, or have a chance to play nine games?
A random sampling of local coaches, whose team plays in a section with less than eight teams, has shown some split between those who want to get nine games or get the bye and play eight, enhancing the chances of winning a section championship.
It might depend on the team’s goals. If a team wants to win a section championship, the bye is the best path toward that. For other teams, playing a full nine games will make this a better season.
“If you get a bye, that means you’re having a pretty good season,” Mankato East coach Eric Davis said. “Right now, we wouldn’t need a bye (because of injuries), but you never know where you’ll be in three weeks.”
East (2-1) plays in the tough Section 2AAAA, which has three undefeated teams: Marshall, Hutchinson and Jordan. Marshall has a home game with Jordan on Nov. 11, while Hutchinson has a tough remaining schedule with Willmar (2-1), Becker (2-0) and Rocori (3-0).
The Cougars have a tough test at Byron on Saturday before finishing the season with a home game against Albert Lea (0-2), whose season is currently suspended, and a game at Austin. Three more victories could push East into the top two for a first-round bye.
West is the only 3-0 team in Section 2AAAAA, with Chanhassen at 2-0. Defending state champion Chaska and Waconia are 2-1. The top two teams in the section get a bye.
“We definitely want the bye,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “I understand getting the extra game, but if you look at the games we’d have to play to win the section, it’s tough. There’s always four or five teams that can win the section, and to play those three games in 10 days, that’s a pretty big gauntlet.”
Helget said he’s heard the players talk about playing that ninth game, but he’s more concerned about player safety and having extra time to to prepare for playoff opponents.
“Eight games is plenty,” he said. “Eight is our goal.”
Super Cooper
Maple River’s Cooper Ochsendorf had a breakout game Friday, rushing for 200 yards and five touchdowns in just 18 carries in a 34-16 victory over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. But coach Dusty Drager also gives the offensive line credit for the big game.
“Our offensive line was phenomenal,” Drager said. “I’m an offensive line guy so I was pretty happy to see that.”
The strength of the Eagles’ team is the line, which has no seniors. Junior tackle Ethan Fischer and junior guard Colten Berkner are two of the top returning players on the line.
“The backbone of our team is the offensive line,” Drager said. “They have to be our best players to win.”
Drager said that after a loss to Mayer Lutheran in Week 2, he decided to get more basic with the offense. Against GFW, he said the offense stuck with four or five plays, setting up the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Ochsendorf for several 5-8 yard runs, with just a couple of longer jaunts. His touchdowns came on runs of 3,3, 19, 3 and 34 yards.
The program record for touchdowns in a game is six, set by John Quade in 2001.
Ochsendorf, a sophomore, has 300 yards on 38 carries this season.
Schedule issues
On Monday, Maple River lost its next two football games. By Tuesday, those dates had been filled.
“Nothing is set in stone,” said Drager, the Maple River coach and activities director. “You never know till you’re on the bus or you’re on the field or on the court. That’s how it is in 2020. You have to be ready to move.”
Saturday’s home game against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and the Nov. 7 game at St. James Area have both been cancelled. However, Maple River added Rockford for a 2 p.m. game at Mapleton on Saturday and was able to schedule a game with Martin County West, which was slated to play St. James Area, on Nov. 6.
Maple River has already had to adjust its schedule once, adding Mayer Lutheran in place of Martin County West on Oct. 15.
The Eagles (2-1) are scheduled to finish the regular season on Nov. 11 at Blue Earth Area.
Game of the week
Waseca (2-1) plays at Marshall (3-0) on Friday at Southwest Minnesota State. The Bluejays have played a tough schedule, defeating Class AAAAA Cambridge-Isanti 54-18 before losing to defending Class AAAA champion Rocori 28-20 in Week 2. Last week, Waseca defeated Worthington 41-6. Marshall had two easy victories before getting pushed by Fairmont 30-27 last week.
