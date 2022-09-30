MANKATO — St. Clair/Loyola football coach Dustin Bosshart said earlier this season that his team really needed a “blue chip” win.
The next week, the Spartans defeated defending Class A champion Mayer Lutheran. Now, Bosshart said he’s challenged his team to back that up with a victory over another traditional top-10 team: Blooming Prairie.
“It’s kind of like playing HORSE,” Bosshart said. “We made the big shot, then had a little bit of a letdown last week. This is kind of like the shot we have to prove it.”
St. Clair/Loyola (4-0) hosts Blooming Prairie (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Loyola field. Blooming Prairie defeated St. Clair/Loyola 42-0 last year
The Spartans are tied for 10th in The Associated Press’ Class AA poll, the first time in the co-op’s history that the Spartans have been ranked.
“It’s always fun to have success,” Bosshart said. “We haven’t been in this situation much so the kids are excited.”
Defense has been the key to the Spartans’ success. It took two goal-line stands in the second half to secure the 28-14 victory over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
The Spartans are allowing 11.2 points per game, which ranks 11th in Class AA.
Eli Goebel leads the Spartans’ defense with 30 tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, and an interception. Jacob Schimek has 24 tackles.
“Any good team has to have a good defense,” Bosshart said. “We’ve given up a lot of yards, but we’ve been able to get the big stops when we needed them.”
It’s a big weekend in Section 2AA, where St. Clair/Loyola is currently at the top. Maple River is tied with Blue Earth Area and Blooming Prairie for second place at 3-1. Maple River plays at Norwood Young America (4-0), while BEA hosts Sibley East (0-4).
No record
Upon further review, Mankato West running back Jackson Froderman did not tie the team record by scoring four touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Rochester Century on Saturday.
The team record is five touchdowns by Nick Kaus in a 2010 game against Faribault. One of his touchdowns was a punt return.
For the season, Froderman has 448 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, averaging 10.7 yards per attempt. He also has a touchdown reception.
In his career, he’s scored 10 touchdowns.
QRF rankings
The QRF rankings, which some sections use to determine playoff seeding, came out Monday, and West (4-0) was No. 7 in Class AAAAA, which was second in Section 2 behind Chanhassen (4-0) at No. 3.
Mankato East (1-3) was 36th, which is sixth in Section 2.
Waseca (3-1) is No. 5 in Class AAA and first in Section 3.
In Class AA, St. Clair/Loyola is No. 12, with Blue Earth Area and Maple River tied at No. 22.
The top area team in Class A is Martin County West (4-0) at No. 4, while Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman is No. 19 in nine-man.
Games to watch
No. 1-rated West plays at Rochester Mayo on Friday, with the winner claiming the top spot in the Big Southeast District Red Division. The Scarlets have won 23 straight games, including a 30-6 win over Mayo at Todnem Field last season.
West has outscored opponents 167-20, while Mayo is averaging 40.8 points but allowing 20.3 points per game.
Maple River plays at Norwood Young America on Friday. The Eagles are 3-1, while Norwood-Young America is 4-0. Norwood Young America is one of three undefeated teams in Section 4AA.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.