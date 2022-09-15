In the last five seasons, the St. Clair/Loyola football team is 27-12 with two playoff victories.
But coach Dustin Bosshart said the Spartans are still looking for that signature win to move to the next level.
“Since we formed the co-op, we’ve been very competitive,” he said. “We’ve beaten the teams that we should beat, but haven’t beaten one of the blue-chip programs. We need to get that big win.”
St. Clair/Loyola will get that chance again Saturday, playing its first road game at Mayer Lutheran, a traditionally strong Class A team. Last year, Mayer Lutheran won the matchup 33-8.
The Spartans are 2-0 with victories against United South Central (28-16) and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (24-8).
Senior running back Brandon Meng has led the rushing attack with 356 yards on 48 carries with three touchdowns.
“I’m kind of protective of my players, and he’s not the biggest running back so I don’t want to run him 25 times a game,” Bosshart said. “But that’s what’s happened, and he has excelled. When he gets going north and south first, then makes his cuts, he’s dynamite. Of course, there’s five guys up front opening running lanes for him.”
Jake Sizer has taken over at quarterback. In the opening game, he passed for 185 yards and one touchdown, and last week, he ran for two short touchdowns.
“It was important to find a quarterback that can run our offense and be poised,” Bosshart said. “We want to establish the running game, and that takes some pressure off of Jake.”
Eli Goebel leads the defense with 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Simon Morgan has nine tackles and two sacks.
Mayer Lutheran is the defending Class A champion and has won its first two games by a combined score of 59-12. Bosshart said a good offensive line fuels the rushing attack, and even though Mayer Lutheran lost 16 starters from last season, the rest of the team was able to get plenty of experience.
“We always talk about getting to the next level,” Bosshart said. “We ask the players, ‘are you the group that’s going to get it done?’”
Triple threat
For the first time in coach Dusty Drager’s career, Maple River had three 100-yard rushers in Friday’s 53-6 victory over Windom Area.
Mason Schirmer was the top rusher with 118 yards on five carries. Timothy Buckholtz had 107 yards on 13 attempts, and Amarus Harris rushed five times for 100 yards. Buckholtz scored three touchdowns, while Harris had two and Schirmer had one.
The Eagles had 417 yards rushing as a team.
Maple River (1-1) hosts Redwood Valley on Friday.
Game to watch
Mankato West at Owatonna: The Scarlets have won 21 straight games heading into Friday’s game at Owatonna. Since the Minnesota State High School League adopted the current seven-class system, Owatonna has won 83.8% of its games, while West has won 82.4%.
Owatonna is 1-1, with a 34-27 loss to Rochester Mayo and a 24-0 victory over Rochester Century. West has victories over Rochester John Marshall (23-0 in one half) and New Prague (49-14).
West has won four of the last five games in the series, including a 42-0 victory last season at Todnem Field. The Scarlets were rated No. 1 in Class AAAAA this week by The Associated Press.
