MANKATO — Since J.J. Helget took over as the head coach of the Mankato West football team six years ago, the Scarlets have won 26 of 28 games played at Todnem Field.
On Saturday, the top-seeded Scarlets (8-0) host Chaska (7-2) in the semifinals of the Section 2AAAAA playoffs at 3 p.m.
“We take a lot of pride in playing at Todnem,” Helget said. “It’s a culture thing, and we’ve played very well there.”
Chaska is one of the two visiting teams to win at Todnem Field, prevailing in the section championship game in 2018. Winona also won a game that season at Todnem.
The Scarlets are 3-3 in the series, with a 35-0 win at home in the section finals last season.
“It’s two good teams,” Helget said. “With some teams, you can find mismatches and create advantages, where your X’s are better than their O’s, but they’re so sound. It comes down to whose X’s play better than the O’s.”
The Scarlets are allowing only 6.0 points per game, best in Class AAAAA, but Chaska’s has given up just 9.6 points per game.
Linebacker Ty Neils leads the West defense with 55 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and six sacks. Linebacker Carter Mihm has 33 tackles, and safety Damian Riewe has a team-high five interceptions.
The offense is averaging 41.8 points, third best in Class AAAAA. Junior quarterback Bart McAninch, who has completed 110 of 158 passes for 1,526 yards with 22 touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for eight touchdowns.
The running back tandem of Jackson Froderman and Elijah Bollman have combined for 1,107 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing, while Jalen Smith, Ethan Johnston and Collin Johnston each have 20 or more receptions.
Helget said he gave the players two days off last week to rest, and he’s been happy with the way his team has practiced this week.
“It was nice to have some time to relax and get over some bumps and bruises.” Helget said. “We were able to work on some things that we needed to improve on. The bye was great, big advantage, for sure.”
Spartans records
St. Clair/Loyola seniors Brandon Meng, Jake Sizer and Simon Morgan are leaving their mark on the team record book, which takes into account the five seasons since the programs were merged.
On Tuesday, Meng scored his 15th touchdown to set that single-season record. He has 1,152 yards rushing this season, which trails the team record of 1,374 by Noah Schruin.
He also needs six touchdowns to tie the career record of 29 by Schruin.
Sizer set team records this season with 73 completions and 1,142 yards. His 11 touchdowns trails Mason Ward’s single-season record, and Sizer has rushed for 10 touchdowns, best for a Spartans’ quarterback.
Morgan holds the single-season team record with 28 receptions and seven touchdowns, and he needs 24 yards to break a record held by Max Hoosline. Morgan has 53 receptions for 951 yards and 16 touchdownns in his career, which are all team records.
Morgan also holds Spartans kicking records with 17 PATs and five field goals.
St. Clair/Loyola hosts Blooming Prairie in the Section 2AA semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Clair. The Spartans defeated Blooming Prairie 31-26 during the regular season.
Rivalry
Maple River and Blue Earth Area will resume their intense rivalry in the Section 2AA semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blue Earth.
Last season, the Eagles won twice against BEA, including an 8-7 victory in overtime in the section semifinals.
In 2020, the Bucs swept Maple River, with the final game coming in the section semifinals before the season was ended by the pandemic.
“They were the program we were chasing for a few years, and we wanted to be as successful as them,” Maple River coach Dusty Drager said. “They’re the team that ended my high school career, but it’s become a good rivalry, even in basketball and baseball. We always seem to match up with them in big moments.”
The teams played on Oct. 8 at Mapleton, with the Bucs scoring on the last play for a 24-21 win. The Bucs dominated the time of possession and total yards, and Maple River struggled in the second half, getting only three first downs in the second half.
“They moved the ball pretty well between the 30s, but we always seemed to find a way to stop them on downs or make them punt,” Drager said. “Maybe if we’d gotten a couple more first downs (in the second half), it would have come out differently.”
