MAPLETON — For the last few years, Blue Earth Area has dominated Maple River in football.
But on Friday, the Eagles finally got some revenge with a 21-7 victory over the second-ranked Bucs at Blue Earth.
“They’ve gotten us pretty good the last four, five years,” Maple River coach Dusty Drager said. “This was a real monkey off our back.”
Last season, the Eagles lost twice to Maple River, falling 40-0 in the regular season and 39-12 in the playoffs. In 2020, BEA won 29-0.
The last time Maple River won this matchup was a 21-13 victory in the playoffs en route to the state semifinals.
“They’ve been kind of the big dog in our area,” Drager said. “So this was a big deal for the kids.”
On Friday, quarterback Landon Fox completed 11 of 16 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. One scoring pass was 21 yards to Boden Simon, and the other was 4 yards to Zach Herrmann. Tim Buckholtz also scored on a 1-yard run as the Eagles scored the final 21 points of the game.
“We have all 22 starters back this season, and I think this time, we were the more physical team,” Drager said. “We were able to get our athletes on the perimeter, and they made some plays.”
The victory was important for Section 2AA seeding. Blooming Prairie is 6-0, while Maple River and Blue Earth Area are 5-1.
The Eagles, who are allowing only 5.8 points per game, have games remaining with Le Sueur-Henderson (1-5) on Thursday and Sibley East (1-5) on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Maple River moved into the Associated Press state poll, tied for ninth in Class AA.
“The kids are excited, but they know the big picture,” Drager said. “We might have to play (BEA) again in the playoffs.”
Record night
Mankato East quarterback Jacob Eggert set a program record by throwing five touchdown passes in Friday’s 58-0 victory at Albert Lea. He also has 17 touchdown passes this season, which is a program record.
Puolrah Gong made five receptions for 150 yards and four touchdowns, which might be a school record but coach Eric Davis said records for that only go back to 1996.
Mankato West set a program record for points in a game in Saturday’s 76-0 victory over Austin at Todnem Field. The previous record was 74 against Albert Lea in 2014.
The Scarlets are averaging 49.2 points; the program record for a season is 48.6 points in 2014. The West record for points allowed in a season 9.7 per game. This season, the Scarlets are allowing 2.2 points per game.
Seeding update
West and Chaska are both 6-0 in Section 2AAAAA. As of Wednesday, West, which is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA, is No. 2 in the QRF rankings, while Chaska is No. 7.
West has games remaining against Northfield (3-3) and Mankato East (5-1), while Chaska plays Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-1) and St. Louis Park (4-2).
The Scarlets have a slight advantage by playing all Class AAAAA schools, while Chaska plays two Class AAAA opponents.
East, ranked No. 11 in Class AAAAA, currently has the fourth-highest QRF ranking in the section, with games remaining against Faribault (4-2) and West (6-0). One victory could secure a home playoff game.
St. Clair/Loyola (4-2) is currently fourth in Section 2AA with games remaining against Medford (0-6) and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-1). The Spartans have victories over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, who are both 3-3.
Game of the week
St. Peter (4-2) plays at Tri-City United (4-2) on Friday.
The Saints are competing for a home playoff game in Section 2AAAA, while TCU is doing the same in Section 3AAA.
