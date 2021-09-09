WASECA — Of all the contingencies that football coaches try to plan for, especially in the first game of the season, nothing can prepare you to watch another coach suffer a medical emergency and have to be revived along the sideline in the final minutes of a hotly contested game.
“It’s definitely something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Waseca assistant coach Eric Teders said. “Hopefully, we’ll never have to deal with that ever again.”
Bluejays’ head coach Brad Wendland suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be revived with a defibrillator late in Friday’s season-opening victory over St. Peter. He was taken to the hospital in Mankato by ambulance, and he’ll be there for most of this week, trying to figure out what happened to his heart.
This week, the coaching staff was adjusted to replace Wendland, who has been the head coach at Waseca for 16 seasons. He said Saturday that he might not coach the rest of this season, pending results from several tests he will have this week to determine what caused his heart to stop beating.
Wendland will retain the title of head coach, though activities director Joseph Hedervare will join the staff to satisfy a Minnesota State High School League rule that varsity teams have a certified head coach. Hedervare coached football at Waseca from 2000-2017.
“When you think of Bluejay football, you think of coach Wendland,” Teders said. “We have a young team that we thought might start slow but ramp up as the season went along. There’s not a lot of time to think; the football season moves on. But I think the kids are in a good place, and they want to play for coach Wendland.”
Dylan Smallidge will take over as the offensive coordinator, replacing Wendland as the play-caller. Teders is the defensive coordinator, and he will be the “head coach” during games, making final decisions when necessary.
“Brad is still our head coach,” Teders said. “Hopefully, he can return sometime before the end of the year when his health is better. We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible, and everybody is going to have to pick up part of the load.”
Waseca plays at Marshall on Friday.
Need improvement
Mankato East coach Eric Davis said his team played pretty well for most of Friday’s season-opener, but as always, a few plays decided the outcome in a 47-20 loss at Stewartville.
“We moved the ball, but there were a couple of fourth-and-shorts that we didn’t convert,” Davis said. “There were a handful of key plays, and they were better than us in those plays.”
Senior quarterback Jacob Eggert completed 14 of 21 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the program record with 25 for his career. Puolrah Gong had two touchdown catches, and Nathan Drumm made eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
But Stewartville scored on an interception return and kickoff return and took advantage of a special teams mistake to score on a short field to offset East’s 328 yards of offense.
“We always look for the biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Davis said. “We need to see that in all phases.”
East hosts Red Wing at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wolverton Field. The Cougars play the next two Saturdays because of an officials shortage on Fridays.
Big game
Carter Dylla made only four catches in Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran’s 41-0 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday, but three went for touchdowns, covering 130 yards.
The Cleveland record for touchdown receptions is four, accomplished by Mike Meyer (2006), Spencer Davies (2014) and Austin Plonsky (2017).
The Clippers host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday.
Game of the week
Mankato West opened the season Thursday with a 61-0 home victory against Rochester John Marshall.
This week, the Scarlets go on the road to New Prague, which defeated Rochester Century 28-6 last week.
It’s the fourth straight season that West will play at New Prague. In 2019, West defeated New Prague 40-35 on the road. Last season, the Scarlets won 53-14.
