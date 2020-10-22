WATERVILLE — It was the Monday before the season opener, and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team had completed its preseason training.
But then came the email from administration that one of the WEM players had tested positive for COVID-19, and everything came to an abrupt halt.
“It’s been tough,” WEM coach Mike Richards said. “We had prepared for the season, and then everything shut down.
“We got to come back last Thursday and have a couple practices. It’s starting to feel like we’re going to get a game.”
The Bucs host St. Clair/Loyola on Friday in their season opener. St. Clair/Loyola has already played two games.
There have been 13 programs in Minnesota that have yet to play a game this season, with four in southern Minnesota. In addition to WEM, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman, Fairmont and Martin County West have been shut down by COVID-19.
Fairmont is scheduled to play Marshall on Friday, while MLGHECT is scheduled to play Southland on Saturday and Martin County County West is scheduled to play Canby on Saturday.
The strength of WEM is an experienced line, led by seniors Aidan Snesrud and Riley Haefemeyer and junior Damon Tolzmann.
Domanik Paulson will be the quarterback, with Griffin Atherton at running back.
St. Clair/Loyola is 1-1, having lost the opener 42-13 at Lester Prairie and defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 27-14 last week in St. Clair’s homecoming. Richards said there’s certainly a disadvantage in playing a team that has already had two games.
“They have already had the conditioning of playing a full game,” he said. “But they might also have some bumps and bruises, where we’re coming in clean. Our team doesn’t have a lot of experience coming back, so we’ll have to get through the first-game jitters. And we have to stay healthy. We don’t have a lot of depth.”
WEM, which went 6-4 last season, lost games against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons and Mayer Lutheran. The Bucs still have games at Cleveland and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton before finishing at home against United South Central. Richards said he doesn’t know how the section will seed a team that only plays four games, while others are playing six.
“With everything that we’ve been dealing with, it’s going to be great to have a game,” Richards said. “These players can have that feeling of a game again.”
Special Spartans
Seniors Brandon Miller and Logan Carlson both had big games in St. Clair/Loyola’s homecoming win over JWP, accounting for all four touchdowns.
Miller made two interceptions, picking one off in the end zone as JWP was trying to score.
The second one came late in the game as he made the interception and returned it 95 yards for the clinching touchdown.
Miller had a chance to be the Spartans’ starting safety in 2019 but broke his arm on the last play of the preseason scrimmage and missed the season.
Carlson, a transfer from St. James Area and younger brother of Spartans’ offensive coordinator Sam Carlson, had 285 total yards in the victory, rushing, receiving and passing for touchdowns. He had 10 carries for 111 yards, completed 7 of 10 passes for 72 yards and caught three passes for 61 yards. He also had 19 yards on one punt return and had 22 yards on kick returns.
Good Knight
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial’s Cam Ludeman rushed 11 times for 172 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 55-32 victory over St. James Area. The 5-foot-5, 185-pound Ludeman had touchdown runs of 31 and 50 yards. He also had 96 yards in punt and kick returns.
The previous week, in a loss to Maple River, Ludeman was held to 40 total yards.
Game of the week
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva is 2-0 and hosting Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (1-1) on Friday. NRHEG has defeated St. James Area (34-0) and Gibbon-Farifax-Winthrop (26-20). LCWM defeated St. James Area 55-32 last week.
