MANKATO — Midway through the high-school football season, there can be some “dog days” at practice, but what could provide more of a boost than preparing for a game to be played at a professional team’s nearly new training facility?
“It’s a great opportunity for our players, our community, our fans,” Mankato West coach J.J. Helget said. “I think you can see the kids getting a little more excited about being part of this.”
West (3-1) plays Rochester Mayo at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Minnesota Vikings’ TCO Performance Center. The Scarlets are coming off a thrilling 40-35 victory at New Prague, winning the game on a 55-yard pass from Jack Foster to Spencer Spaude on the final play. Mayo was undefeated before running into Owatonna last week, losing 31-14.
“We’re excited about what happened, winning on the last play,” Helget said. “But we’re not happy about how we got there, fumbling twice while we were trying to run out the clock. I think I’ve heard the phrase Mankato Miracle a million times this week.”
The Vikings have opened their practice facility to three regular-season games, starting last week when Eden Prairie and Shakopee played. Apple Valley and Chaska will play there Friday.
“I hope the venue doesn’t take away the focus of our players,” Helget said. “We’re treating it like another home game at Todnem with field turf.”
Helget said that Vikings reached out to West to play this game there, probably trying to get two of the state’s bigger cities involved in the event. Helget said there were some logistics to work out, but it was an easy decision to move a home game.
“The Vikings helped us work things out to make it happen,” he said.
Tickets are being sold at the school this week and will be available at TCO Performance Center on Saturday.
Miller shines
For Mankato East coach Eric Davis, a balanced offense doesn’t mean a 50-50 split of plays or yardage. It’s more about the ability too do both, given the circumstances of a game.
“It’s about being able to hurt a team with the pass or the run,” he said. “When you get to the end of the season, you have to be able to do both.”
That was the case Friday when the Cougars won 35-28 at Byron. Senior running back Leslie Miller played a big role in Friday’s 35-28 victory, carrying 22 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were career-bests, to complement 163 yards in the passing game.
“(Miller) broke a long one early,” Davis said. “He’s more of a between-the-tackles guy, and that’s what they were giving us. He id a good job of exploiting those opportunities.”
East averages 132 yards rushing and 180 yards passing per game.
“We’ve had some success running the ball, but our ball security hasn’t been that good,” Davis said. “We’ve worked on that a lot the last two weeks, and that’s the reason we won Frday. We had zero turnovers, and they had four.”
East (2-2) plays its homecoming game Friday against Albert Lea at Wolverton Field.
Johnson’s big game
Junior running back Owen Johnson got his name in the West record books with a big performance in the Scarlets’ 40-35 victory over New Prague on Friday.
Johnson carried 35 times for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the win over New Prague, both of which rank second in team history. Chris Boyer holds the record for carries with 42 in a 1999 game. Steve Mock holds the yardage record with 277 in a game in 2000.
“They were determined not to let us pass the ball,” Helget said. “They were dropping six in coverage and only had five in the box. Our offensive line was doing a great job so we kept running the football.”
For the season, Johnson has 63 rushing attempts for 479 yards and four touchdowns.
Games of the week
Mayer Lutheran (4-0) plays United South Central (4-0) at Wells on Friday in a game between top-5 ranked teams in Class A. The teams, if they keep winning, could meet again in the first round of the state playoffs.
Blue Earth Area (4-0) plays its toughest opponent to date Friday at Pipestone Area (3-1). The Bucs have outscored opponents 193-50, but Pipestone Area is allowing just 7.8 points per game.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.