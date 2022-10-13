If history is any indication, Mankato West can clinch the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAAA with one more victory.
The No. 1-rated Scarlets (6-0) are the only undefeated team in the section, one game ahead of Chanhassen and two in front of Waconia and Chaska. Chanhassen’s only loss is to Robbinsdale Armstrong (6-0).
“It’s very important to get the No. 1 seed,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “One of our goals every season is that everything runs through Todnem (Field). We play very well there; Todnem is a special place.”
Last season, when West and Chaska both were undefeated in the regular season, the Scarlets were given the No. 1 seed based on strength of schedule. West played eight games against Class AAAAA competition, while Chaska had one game against a Class AAAA opponent.
This season, West is again playing eight Class AAAAA opponents. Chanhassen plays six games against Class AAAAA opponents and two Class AAAA opponents, giving West the advantage should the teams have the same record at the end of the regular season.
Through six games, West has a QRF ranking of 104.9, fourth best in Class AAAAA, while Chanhassen is fifth at 103.4. The Scarlets jumped up after defeating Rochester Mayo two weeks ago.
“This biggest thing about the Mayo game is that it showed us some things we need to work on,” Helget said. “We want to get better and get things fixed.”
Mankato East (2-4) will likely end up on the road in the first round of the playoff, sitting at sixth in Class AAAAA.
Waseca (5-1) is the top team in Section 3AAA with two games to go. The Bluejays already have a tiebreaking victory against Fairmont (4-2) and play Luverne (4-2) on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The Section 2AA seedings, which are determined by QRF ranking, will be interesting to watch. St. Clair/Loyola (6-0) is at the top, with Blue Earth Area at 5-1 and Maple River at 4-2.
The Spartans still have games remaining against Medford (2-4) and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-1). The Bucs, who defeated Maple River on Saturday to gain an important tiebreaker, play Norwood-Young America (5-1) and Fairmont (4-2) to finish the regular season. Maple River plays Le Sueur-Henderson (1-5) and Sibley East (1-5).
Waseca record
The Bluejays set a program record for scoring in Friday’s 81-36 victory at New Ulm.
Waseca had 595 yards of offense, with 438 yards rushing.
Quarterback Oliver O’Brien had three rushing touchdowns and passed for three scores.
Waseca (5-1), which is rated No. 6 in this week’s state poll, hosts Worthington on Thursday.
Games to watch
Minnesota Valley Lutheran plays Murray County Central (4-2) on Thursday at Slayton. Both teams have a close loss to Martin County West.
Northfield (4-2) plays at Mankato West (6-0) on Friday. Northfield’s losses are to Rochester Mayo (35-6) and Owatonna (21-19), both of which West defeated.
