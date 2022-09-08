The score was 23-0 at halftime when the lightning showed up in the distance, and after the first 30-minute delay, the coaches from Mankato West and Rochester John Marshall decided that waiting any longer wasn’t in the best interest of either football team.
So they agreed that Friday’s game would be final and not be resumed the next day, as was an option.
“I think everyone knew how the game was going so we came to a mutual agreement to call it a final and move on,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “Player safety was the biggest factor.”
Because JM had a football team golf outing on Saturday, and because of injuries to the Rockets’ players, resuming the game Saturday wasn’t possible. Both teams checked with the Minnesota High School League to ensure the result of the game met any protocols.
West dominated the first half, scoring three touchdowns and having two other drives end inside the JM 10. Defensively, West held JM to minus-23 yards of offense.
Linebacker Ty Neils made four sacks. Bart McAninch, Jackson Froderman and Elijah Bollman each scored touchdowns.
“The defense was phenomenal,” Helget said. “The offense faltered a couple of times. We have so many new starters so we got what we needed to get out of the game.”
West hosts New Prague at 7 p.m. Friday at Todnem Field.
What a rush
Waseca rushed for 416 yards in last week’s 45-13 win over St. Peter, with quarterback Oliver O’Brien getting 218 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also passed for 74 yards.
The five touchdown runs were one short of the program record, which is held by Jimmy Loonan (2007) and Mason DeKruif (2021).
Waiting game
Since being reclassified from nine-man to Class A three seasons ago, Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran has struggled, going 6-19, but coach Erik Hermanson sees some help in the future.
“Our sixth- through ninth-grade classes are pretty good,” he said. “We just need to build a bridge until they’re ready.”
There were three eighth-graders that played in last week’s 20-8 win over Wabasha-Kellogg, and two Immanuel Lutheran athletes — Jaxon Libby and Munya Kuvaoga — are playing football for the first time.
Libby rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the opener.
Sophomore quarterback Blake Lyons passed for 105 yards, giving the offense some balance.
The Clippers play at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday, and Hermanson expects a much tougher game.
“You usually see your most improvement between the first game and the second,” he said. “This game will help us define what we want to do and see what we have.”
Game to watch
Waseca hosts Marshall on Friday. This used to be an important section game, but now Marshall is in Class AAAA, while Waseca is in Class AAA.
Marshall had won six straight in the series before Waseca won 21-7 in 2020. Last season, the Bluejays won 19-7.
Last week, Marshall defeated Fairmont 10-0.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.