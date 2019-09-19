St. Clair/Loyola football coach Dustin Bosshart said he thinks his team learned a valuable lesson in a season-opening loss, and indeed, the Spartans have won their last two games.
“I think we realized that we have to be more physical than we were that first week,” Bosshart said. “They smacked us in the mouth, and we didn’t respond. We had such a good season last year, and I think we took some things for granted.”
The Spartans opened the season with a 34-6 loss at Medford but then bounced back with victories over vs. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity (21-14) and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (30-12).
Bosshart said the biggest change has been the play of the offensive line: left tackle Matt Karst, left guard Dawson Davito, center John Lynch, right guard Thomas Loeffler and right tackle Dylan Thompson. Kahlan Benning, who missed the season-opener with an injury, and Kaleb Sorenson also rotate on the line, which has helped the offense average 181 yards rushing per game.
“The line has done a really good job,” Bosshart said.
Quarterback Ben Ellingworth has 376 yards and four touchdowns passing and 358 yards and two touchdowns rushing, and he has gone over 2,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing in his career.
“He’s our catalyst,” Bosshart said. “He can beat you with his arm and his legs. He read the option really well (last week), and when he passes, he has some playmakers that can get open.”
Matthew Helget has eight receptions for 185 yards and three scores.
The Spartans host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at St. Clair on Friday. It’s the start of a four-game stretch that includes Mayer Lutheran and United South Central, both of which are undefeated.
“This will be a litmus test for us,” Bosshart said. “We’re going to find out if the last two games were a fluke, or if we’re ready to play some good football.”
USC rolling
United South Central might have taken teams by surprise last year, but the Rebels aren’t sneaking up on anybody this season. And they’re 3-0.
“We had seven offensive starters and six defensive starters back, so we had a lot of players with high expectations,” coach Brandon Neseth said. “We’ve had to stay focused and continue to do what we need to do. You can see that we’re getting everyone’s best game.”
Even though the Rebels have outscored opponents 134-27, there have been some hurdles. Against Cleveland, the Rebels fell behind 14-0 before rallying. Against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, USC committed four turnovers.
The workhorse has been senior running back Zach Niebuhr, who keeps adding to his school-record rushing totals with 546 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games. Quarterback Isaac Meyer has added some balance to the offense, passing for 537 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. A.J. Kloos has 10 receptions for 230 yards and six scores.
“You can see Isaac’s growth as a passer,” Neseth said. “He has a strong grasp of what we want to do on offense. I think our coaching staff and community kind of takes Zach for granted because he’s been so good.”
USC opened this week at No. 17 in the Class A Quality Results Formula, which is designed to compare results from around the state based on the level of competition for teams that don’t face each other. It’s also a criteria for seeding teams in section playoffs.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop has the highest QRF number in Section 2A at No. 6, with USC second.
Last season, USC rose as high as sixth in the state poll, eventually winning 10 straight games before running into Blooming Prairie in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. The Rebels are rated fifth in Class A this week.
“It’s not about QRF or rankings, it’s about our improvement every game,” Neseth said. “We’ve been tested, and I think we’re a better team in Week 4 than we were at this point last season. It’s been fun to watch.”
USC (3-0) plays at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity on Friday.
Foster’s numbers
Senior quarterback Jack Foster completed 10 of 13 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s win against Northfield, prompting a look at the Mankato West record book.
Ryan Schlichte has the top three passing games in team history with 415, 389 and 374. Foster’s 357 is fourth, with Dan Dobson in fifth at 356.
Spencer Spaude had 204 yards receiving, which ranks second at West behind a 226-yard effort by Connor Watts.
Foster now ranks third at West in career pass attempts (586) and touchdown passes (56). He also ranks fourth in completions (313) and rushing touchdowns (31) and fifth in passing yards (4,294).
Philip Nelson holds team records for career pass attempts (586) and passing yards (7.591), while Schlichte has the records for completions (495) and touchdown passes (95). Rob Meidl holds the team record for rushing touchdowns with 43.
Games of the week
Waseca (2-1) plays at Jordan (3-0) on Friday. Waseca took its first loss last week at Fairmont (3-0) in a game that came down to the last play. Jordan has outscored Belle Plaine, Sibley East and Tri-City United by a combined score of 127-7.
Le Sueur-Henderson (1-2) plays at Maple River (1-2) on Friday. Last season, the Eagles won 50-14 in regular-season finale, but six days later, LSH got revenge with a 19-14 victory in the opening round of the playoffs.
