MANKATO — For most of the last 20 seasons, Mankato West has had the most experienced quarterback in its football game with Mankato East, but this season, the Cougars might have that advantage.
Junior Jacob Eggert, who has a half-season of varsity experience, leads the Cougars into Friday’s crosstown game against junior Zander Dittbenner and the Scarlets.
“It’s definitely a good thing to have somebody who’s been there before,” East coach Eric Davis said. “There were a couple of times (in the season opener) where we sent a play in, and there was some trouble with communication, but (Eggert) knew exactly what we wanted to do. He brings a sense of calm to our team.”
The 48th annual Jug game will be played Friday at Wolverton Field. The teams can’t use Blakeslee Stadium this season because of Minnesota State’s COVID-19 policies.
West leads the annual series 25-22, having won the last 14 crosstown games. Last season, West won 42-14, though the game was tied at 14 at halftime.
“We have to play a full 48 minutes,” Davis said. “Last year, we played a pretty good first half but didn’t respond in the second half. I think this is going to be a back-and-forth game, and we have to be ready to respond.”
In that game, Eggert passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns, but he had only one completion in the second half. Eggert started four games last season, and he completed 37 of 71 passes for 572 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions for the season.
Dittbenner was used mostly on defense last season and played quarterback mostly in late-game situations.
Last week, Eggert completed 12 of 19 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-14 win over Worthington at Wolverton Field. He also had 38 yards on scrambles.
Dittbenner completed 10 of 15 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-14 victory at New Prague. He also rushed for 30 yards.
“I thought Zander played very well, very poised in the pocket,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “He made a lot of good decisions. Zander works hard, watches a ton of film. He’s really become good at reading defenses.”
But this will be his first Jug game, which has more intensity than any other regular-season game, even though the crowd will be limited.
“Of all the first-year quarterbacks we’ve had, Zander is the most ready to play an East-West game,” Helget said. “He’s emotional, but he stays even keel and gets after it.”
Homecoming, part 1
St. Clair/Loyola celebrates homecoming Friday against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at St. Clair. As has been the case the first two years of this co-op, the Spartans will play another homecoming game on Oct. 30 against Alden-Conger at Loyola.
Last week, the Spartans lost their season opener 42-13 at Lester Prairie.
Schedule roulette
Waseca’s first opponent, St. Peter, had to cancel the season opener because of COVID-19 issues, but the Bluejays were able to fill in with Cambridge-Isanti, gaining a 54-18 win on Saturday.
This week’s scheduled opponent was Fairmont, which isn’t playing this week because of COVID-19, but it looks like Rocori will come to Waseca for a 5 p.m. game Friday.
“They volunteered to come here,” Waseca coach Brand Wendland. “Maybe, that’s not such a good sign.”
As of Friday, Waseca had no opponent for this week, but with some schedule shuffling that included Kasson-Mantorville and Faribault, Rocori was a good fit. The defending Class 4A champions won their opener last week 24-8 against Big Lake.
“The staff and players are super excited,” Wendland said. “I texted them that we might have a fun game Friday and didn’t tell them who it was against. Usually, the guys are sleeping or I’ll just get a couple responses, but they all texted back, ‘who are we playing?’ When I told them, they were excited. These are competitive kids who just want to play.”
Wendland said he was happy with his team’s first game, considering the Bluejays got a late start on practices because of COVID-19 cases. Without the usual two-a-day practices and a preseason scrimmage, the Bluejays were sharp, especially on special teams.
Waseca had 298 yards in kick and punt returns, including two for a touchdown. Tave Ball had 208 yards in kick and punt returns, including a 91-yard kick return for a touchdown. Kyreese Willingham had a 61-yard punt return for a score.
“We really had to rush to install things,” Wendland said. “We had to be really efficient. Football is a game of situations, and I thought we prepared our guys for those situations as best we could.”
Happy returns
In addition to Waseca’s two touchdowns on returns, Tri-City United’s Matt Rabenberg returned a punt 81 yards for a score in a 36-12 victory at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Dillon Grevs also scored on a 70-yard punt return for Madelia in a 30-22 win against Buffalo Lake-Hector.
Games to watch
Maple River was scheduled to play Martin County West on Friday, but because Martin County West is not playing now because of COVID-19 cases, the Eagles have rescheduled a game for Thursday at Mayer Lutheran.
Maple River opened the season with a 26-6 home win against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Friday, while Mayer Lutheran won 36-6 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
