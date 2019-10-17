MANKATO — Back in Week 1, St. Clair/Loyola lost 34-6 at Medford, a bit of a surprise since the Spartans were coming off an 8-2 season that included a playoff victory.
On Tuesday, the Spartans have a chance to get some revenge. St. Clair/Loyola (4-4) hosts Medford in the opening round of the Section 2AA football playoffs on Tuesday at the Loyola field.
“You always like a second opportunity to play a team that beat you,” Spartans coach Dustin Bosshart said. “You want to prove that it was a fluke.”
Bosshart said that losing the first game turned out to be a blessing, forcing his team to understand that past accomplishments are no guarantee of future success.
“They were more physical than us,” Bosshart said. “It was a wakeup call, and we knew we had to get more physical. I think we needed to realize that we’re a different team from last year, and we have to make our own story.”
Blue Earth Area (6-2) drew the top seed in Section 2AA over Maple River (6-2) by winning the Week 1 matchup 29-0. The Bucs will open the playoffs Tuesday at home against Norwood Young America, while Maple River hosts Le Sueur-Henderson is a rematch of last season’s playoff opener.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (4-4) is the fourth seed and hosts New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (3-5) on Tuesday.
Mankato West (6-2) is the No. 2 seed in Section 2AAAAA and will get a bye on Tuesday. The Scarlets will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between third-seeded Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Todnem Field. Chaska (7-1) is the No. 1 seed and will play either New Prague or Waconia in the section semifinals.
In Section 2AAAA, Mankato East (4-4) was seeded fourth and will play at home on Tuesday against St. Peter, the fifth seed. Hutchinson and Marshall were the top seeds and get a bye.
Waseca (6-2), the defending Section 2AAAA champion, reached the state semifinals last season but has dropped one class and moved to a different section. The Bluejays are the second seed in Section 1AAA behind Stewartville. The Bluejays will get a first-round bye and play either Zumbrota-Mazeppa or Rochester Lourdes.
“I feel like we’re improving,” Waseca coach Brad Wendland said. “We played out cleanest game of the season (in Wednesday’s 61-16 win over New Ulm). We have a lot of kids doing things for the first time, but we have the experience of eight games. I’m excited because I think we’re playing our best football right now.”
United South Central (8-0) is the No. 1 seed in Section 2A and hosts Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in the opening game Tuesday. Other first-round matchups in the section are No. 2 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop against Cleveland (1-7), No. 3 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (5-3) against Minnesota Valley Lutheran (2-6) and No. 4 Faribault Bethlehem Academy against New Ulm Cathedral (2-6).
Nicollet (7-1) is the third seed in Section 2, Nine-man and hosts Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Tuesday. The Raiders defeated BLHS 22-14 on Sept. 27.
In Section 3, Nine-man, Madelia (2-6) is the fourth seed and will host Heron Lake/Okabena/Fulda on Tuesday.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.