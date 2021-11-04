When the football schedule comes out every season, Chaska is not one of Mankato West’s opponents.
But there’s always a feeling that, when both teams are having good seasons, there’s a good chance they’ll meet in the playoffs.
“Chaska is one of those teams that we seem to battle year after year,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “When you consider the magnitude of the games, in the playoffs where you win and advance or you lose and turn in your pads, it’s always an intense game.”
Chaska (9-0), the No. 2 seed in Section 5AAAAA, will play top-seeded West (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Todnem Field, with the winner advancing to the state playoffs.
Since 2013, West and Chaska have met five times in the section championship game, with four of those at Todnem Field.
In 2013, Chaska won 27-6 at home, but two years later, West won 27-17 at home. In 2018, Chaska won 17-14 at Todnem Field, then won 21-0 at home in 2019.
Last season, the teams met in the section semifinals, with West winning 22-15 at Todnem Field before the pandemic shut down the playoffs.
“They’re going to challenge us,” Helget said. “They’re big up front, and they’re one of the few teams that understands how to attack our defense. We’ll need to be sound up front and consume blockers and then get everyone to the football.”
West ranks No. 1 in Class AAAAA for scoring offense (46.8 points) and scoring defense (3.7), and has allowed only 101.6 yards of offense per game. Chaska is allowing only 6.4 points per game, which ranks second in Class AAAAA, and is scoring 24.9 points.
Zander Dittbenner has completed 70 of 131 passes for 1,280 yards with 24 touchdowns. Mekhi Collins, who last week became West’s career leader with 34 touchdown receptions, has 29 catches for 574 yards and 14 scores.
Leading rusher Walker Britz, who has 873 yards and 11 touchdowns, missed last week’s game with an injury. Damian Riewe started last week and rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown in the first half of a 51-0 victory over New Prague.
Britz practiced this week and is expected to play.
“Walker is a big back, and he delivers blows to the defense and wears them down,” Helget said. “Damian is shiftier, quicker. He’s a good change of pace that we like to use.”
Linebacker Ryan Haley leads the defense with 92 tackles, including 12 sacks, and two interceptions. Gannon Rosenfeld has made 11 sacks, helping the Scarlets total 32.
Riewe and Hayden Hartman each have four interceptions, with Hartman returning two for touchdowns. Safety Cael Friesen is expected to return after missing last week’s game with an injury.
“Chaska is a strong team, and they’re built a lot like us,” Helget said. “They like to run the ball and play strong defense. They can do everything a quality high school football team can do.”
Maple River at Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie is the No. 1 seed, averaging 44.8, third best in Class AA. Maple River is the No. 2 seed and giving up 7.6 points per game, second best in Class AA. Is it a classic matchup of offense vs. defense?
“It could be,” Maple River coach Dusty Drager said. “We’ve been able to score some points, too, so it’s hard to tell, since we have don’t have any common opponents. It’s probably going to come down to who has the better game plan.”
The Section 2AA championship game will be played Friday at Janesville.
The Eagles’ offense, which is averaging 36.4 points, is led by quarterback Landon Fox, who has completed 61 of 118 passes for 938 yards and 13 touchdowns. The receptions are split between Mason Schirmer, Mason Frank and Zach Herrmann.
Boden Simon is the top rusher with 917 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Drager said the Eagles have gradually become a more balanced offensive team, running 80 to 90% for the first few games before getting to more of a 65% run to 35% pass ratio.
Ethan McGregor is the top tackler with 24 solos and 28 assists. Lucas Doering has made 11 tackles for loss, and Dylan Doyen has made four interceptions.
“We returned all our starters (on defense),” Drager said. “We play a 3-4, and the front three have been very unselfish. It takes you four, maybe all five (offensive linemen) to block them, so we haven’t had to do a lot of blitzing. Our four linebackers can read and run to the ball. Our back four has been solid, too, but we haven’t seen anyone chuck it like the (Blooming Prairie) kid can.”
Waseca vs. Fairmont
The teams met on Sept. 24, with Fairmont earning the top seed in Section 3AAA with a 28-15 victory at home. The rematch is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Janesville, with the winner advancing.
“Fairmont is so explosive,” Waseca coach Brad Wendland said. “They can score from any down and distance. Our defense has been playing well, but we have to prevent the big plays.”
In the first meeting, Fairmont scored on a 92-yard kick return and a 48-yard pass. The Bluejays had 361 yards of offense and led 15-14 going into the fourth quarter.
That was the first game back for Wendland, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the season opener, but he watched from the press box. The next Monday, he started attending practices and slowly resumed normal duties.
Wendland said his team has improved greatly this season, from the development of quarterback Ollie O’Brien to an aggressive defense. The rushing attack is balanced, with enough passing to keep defense honest.
O’Brien has rushed for 843 yards and nine touchdowns and completed 59 of 113 passes for 1,058 yards and eight touchdowns. Running backs Christian Rodriguez and Mason DeKruif have combined for 1,036 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Isaac Potter has five receiving touchdowns.
Jarret Ahlschlager leads the defense with 71 tackles and five sacks, and Jack Nelson has 61 tackles.
“We’re better than I thought we could be,” Wendland said. “I’m proud of the kids and their effort. There’s really good energy, and these kids are hungry. It’s fun to go to practice every day. I hope we can keep doing it.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.