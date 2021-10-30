MANKATO — In Week 2, Mankato West went to New Prague and won 41-7.
While New Prague is still running the same offense and defense, West football coach J.J. Helget said the Trojans are doing things better.
“New Prague does a good job of coming off the ball, and they’re very sound in their scheme,” Helget said. “They run between the tackles, but we feel like we match up well with their offense.”
The No. 1-seeded Scarlets (8-0) host New Prague in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday. New Prague (7-2) defeated Mankato East 34-21 on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals.
The Scarlets have won six straight games against New Prague, outscoring the Trojans 283-84 in those games. Only twice in that streak has the game been played at Todnem: a 41-7 victory in 2017 and a 57-7 victory in the 2018 playoffs.
Only the 2019 game was close, as West scored on a 55-yard pass on the last play for a 40-35 victory.
In this season’s game against New Prague, Zander Dittbenner passed for four touchdowns, three of which went to Mekhi Collins. Walker Britz rushed for 156 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown.
“We need to run the ball,” Helget said. “We need to make the safeties come down so we can take some shots to our receivers. It’s nothing different than we always try to do.”
The Scarlets are averaging 46.2 points and 4.1 points per game, both of which are best in Class AAAAA. New Prague is scoring 29.6 points and giving up 18.8 points per game.
New Prague attempted just three passes in Tuesday’s victory.
This season, Dittbenner has completed 58 of 112 passes for 1,030 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Collins has 25 catches for 524 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Britz, who was injured in the victory over Mankato East last week and is questionable for this game, has 873 yards and 11 touchdowns on 104 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
Linebacker Ryan Haley has made 78 tackles, including 11 sacks, with two interceptions. Defensive end Gannon Rosenfeld also has made 11 sacks and forced three fumbles.
Helget said that tight end/linebacker Brady Haugum will return this week after missing three games with a shoulder injury. Safety Cael Friesen is questionable with an injury.
Rematches
Waseca (8-1) hosts Tri-City United (5-4) in the Section 3AAA semifinals. On Sept. 17, the Bluejays defeated the Titans 22-8 at Waseca.
In that game, Ollie O’Brien passed for 171 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Ahlschlager and Mason Dekruif each had a rushing touchdown.
Maple River (8-1) defeated Blue Earth Area (8-1) 21-7 on Oct. 8 at Blue Earth. The teams meet again Saturday in the Section 2AA semifinals.
Landon Fox passed for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the first victory for Maple River, which had lost three straight to BEA by a combined score of 108-12.
St. Clair/Loyola (7-2) plays at top-seeded Blooming Prairie (9-0) in the the other Section 2AA semifinal Saturday in a rematch of the Oct. 1 game, which Blooming Prairie won 42-0.
The Spartans allowed 416 yards in that game, with 257 yards rushing. St. Clair/Loyola managed 217 yards, with 143 yards rushing.
United South Central lost 49-12 at Mayer Lutheran on Oct. 8. The Rebels (5-4) get another crack at top-seeded Mayer Lutheran (8-1) on Saturday in the Section 2A semifinals.
USC’s Nick Bushlack passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the first game, with Taylor Conley making five receptions for 117 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown.
