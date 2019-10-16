The Free Press
JANESVILLE — Jagger Ignaszewski carried the ball 35 times for 358 yards and five touchdowns on Wednesday to lead the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton football team to a 40-8 victory over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in a Mid-Southeast Red Division game.
Ignaszewski had TD runs of 41, 21, 46, 57 and 2 yards. Jack Morsching had nine carries for 92 yards.
Jaxson James had eight total tackles for the Bulldogs (4-4).
Wednesday’s games were the final ones of the regular season. Seedings will be determined today. Postseason play begins Tuesday.
United South Central 34, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 21: The Rebels finished off an undefeated regular season (8-0) with a Mid-Southeast Red win over the Bucs at Wells.
Zach Niebuhr had 43 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Dallman was 6 of 12 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown to A.J. Kloos. Brevan Linder also rushed for a TD.
For WEM (5-3), Zachary Sticken returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown. Jaden Taylor rushed for a touchdown, and Grant McBroom threw a scoring strike to Nicholas LeMieux.
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 49, Cleveland 0: The Spartans closed out the regular season by shutting out the Clippers in a Mid-Southeast Red game at Le Center.
The win improved St. Clair/Loyola’s record to (4-4).
For Cleveland (1-7), Jackson Meyer was 13 for 27 passing for 129 yards. Tommy Kennedy had five rushes for 22 yards and 14 tackles on defense. Isaac Mueller finished with six catches for 59 yards. Cameron Seeley was in on 11 tackles and had a fumble recovery.
St. Peter 41, Worthington 14: Wyatt Olson was 17 for 27 passing for 236 yards and four TDs in the Saints’ South Central Red home victory.
Ethan Grant caught three touchdown passes for the Saints (3-5), including one for 79 yards. He finished with 109 yards receiving. Ethan Volk also caught a TD pass.
Nathan Fogal ran for a score, and Jamarion Robinson had a 70-yard interception return for a TD.
Ryan Wilmes had nine tackles and two interceptions, and Wareke Gillette had eight tackles and a pick.
Waseca 61, New Ulm 16: Ryan Dufault led the way for the Bluejays, rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns and passing for two touchdowns, in the South Central Red win at home.
Denver Daniel had nine carries for 65 yards and three touchdowns for Waseca (6-2). Kyreese Willingham made 3 catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also added a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown.
For New Ulm (3-5), Cole Ranweiler had 16 carries for 116 yards. Jaden Miller finished with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Maple River 21, Martin County West 7: Caden Ochsendorf finished with 18 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles in a South Central Blue road win.
Boden Simon had 10 carries for 93 yards for Maple River (6-2). Joe Bennett and Wyatt Simon each had a rushing touchdown.
Nathan Trio led the way on defense with 10 tackles.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 26, Le Sueur-Henderson 20: Camden Ludeman rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown for the Knights in the South Central Blue victory over the visiting Giants.
Sander Ludeman finished with 73 yards and two touchdowns for LCWM (1-7). Landon Lantz finished with three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 52, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 15: J.C. Munoz and Evan Martin each rushed for two scores in the Thunderbirds’ South Central Blue win over the visiting Panthers.
For NRHEG (3-5), Blake Ihrke was 15 of 27 passing for 176 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Lonnie Wilson and Nick Staloch caught touchdown passes. Wilson had six catches for 74 yards, and Staloch had five for 47. Wilson was also in on 7.5 tackles.
Ben Schoenrock kicked a 31-yard field goal for the Panthers.
Nicollet 54, Mabel-Canton 0: Jon Mans led the way for the Raiders going 20 of 24 passing for 253 yards and four touchdowns in the nine-man win at Nicollet.
Mans also had eight carries for 117 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Riley Hulke, Logan Shay, Riley Mans and Shane Stevensen each had receiving touchdowns for Nicollet (7-1).
Defensively, Nathan Duis had eight tackles and an interception.
Hills-Beaver Creek 46, Madelia 40: Ramiro Zamora led the Blackhawks with 10 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown in a nine-man loss at home.
Ethan Arndt passed for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Ja’Sean Glover made five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Luke Hennis was the leading tackler for the Blackhawks (2-6) with 14. He also recovered a fumble.
