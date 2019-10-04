The Free Press
OWATONNA — Top-ranked Owatonna scored with 1:09 remaining to come from behind and defeat No. 8 Mankato West 24-20 on Friday.
Tanner Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown, his second of the game.
The Scarlets had stopped a Huskies drive deep into their territory with 4:10 remaining and a 20-17 lead. However, Owatonna got another late chance less than two minutes later.
West quarterback Jack Foster was 20 of 40 passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Spencer Spaude had 11 catches for 125 yards and a score. Mekhi Collins had a 58-yard TD, and Max Goertzen also caught a touchdown pass.
Owen Johnson finished with 13 tackles for the Scarlets, and Wyatt Block had 12 tackles.
West (4-2) will host Kasson-Mantorville for homecoming on Friday.
East 43, Faribault 12: Grant Hermer had a pair of touchdown receptions and picked off three passes as the Cougars won on the road, their third straight victory.
Jacob Eggert tossed three touchdown passes for East, including one to Jax Madson.
Leslie Miller rushed nine times for 122 yards and a touchdown, and Carter Dahl had 66 yards and a TD. Ethan Sundermeyer also ran for a touchdown.
Kolin Baier had eight total tackles for East. Owen Atherton had two interceptions, and Nick Remker also picked off a pass, giving East six picks.
Muse Abde made five PATs.
East (4-2) will travel to Owatonna on Friday.
United South Central 26, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6: Zach Niebuhr rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns as the Rebels won at home.
Mark Bushlack caught a touchdown pass from Ethan Dallman. Dallman was 10 of 16 for 127 yards. Jacob Hendrickson had seven solo tackles and 10 total. Micah Hamson had 12 total tackles.
JWP’s Kobe Weimert tossed a touchdown pass to Jacob Cahill. Jagger Ignaszewski had 49 yards rushing.
Cleveland 14, Alden-Conger 12: Alex McCabe rushed 13 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns as the Clippers won the home game at Le Center.
McCabe was also 6 of 12 passing for 93 yards. Jarren Jobe had six catches for 52 yards. Tommy Kennedy rushed 10 times for 42 yards.
Cameron Seeley led Cleveland (1-5) with nine tackles, five for loss, with two sacks and a blocked an extra point. Eric Rohlfing had 10 tackles, all behind the line of scrimmage.
Maple River 40, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 7: Caden Ochsendorf went 10 of 16 with 220 yards and five touchdown passes for the Eagles in a home victory.
Boden Simon had four catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Roesch finished with two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles (4-2) forced six turnovers, including two Michael Whitehead interceptions.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 25, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 6: Jaden Taylor rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns for the Bucs in a road win.
Brant Melchert had 20 carries for 92 yards for WEM (4-2). Dylan Androli had a 50-yard catch for a touchdown, while Zachary Sticken returned a kick for a touchdown.
Nicollet 22, Madelia 6: Avery Northquest finished with 28 carries for 143 yards and touchdown for the Raiders Friday at Madelia.
Northquest also had 10 tackles and a forced fumble for Nicollet (5-1). Jon Mans rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown. Riley Hulke added a 32-yard receiving touchdown.
Ramiro Zamora had a touchdown catch for the Blackhawks.
Waseca 47, St. Peter 18: Tave Ball rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns for the Blackhawks in St. Peter.
Denver Daniel finished with 18 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Dufault added 120 yards rushing. Kyreese Willingham had a 35-yard touchdown catch.
For the Saints (1-5), Wyatt Olson was 18 of 41 for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Volk had two touchdown receptions. Defensively, Ryan Wilmes led the way with 11 tackles and an interception.
Adrian 34, New Ulm Cathedral 0: The Greyhounds fell on the road, as Chris Knowles led the way defensively with 16 tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble.
Josh Kretsch and Cole Schwartz each had eight tackles.
The Greyhounds (1-5) host Sleepy Eye Friday.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 63, Le Sueur Henderson 0: Eight different players scored touchdowns for the Thunderbirds in a road win.
Dominic Henrichs scored two touchdowns.
The Giants host Martin County West Friday.
Jordan 33, New Ulm 14: Nolan Drill had 22 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles in a home loss.
Cole Ranweiler finished with 25 carries for 111 yards for New Ulm (3-3). Teagan Kamm led the way defensively with 15 tackles.
Luverne 47, Tri-City United 8: Kayden Factor had a 27-yard rushing touchdown for the Titans in a home loss.
TCU (1-5) hosts Belle Plaine Friday.
