LUVERNE — The Maple River football team scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game and defeated Luverne 27-21 on Caden Ochsendorf’s 1-yard run in overtime Friday night.
Luverne led 21-7 with 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Cardinals also had the first possession of overtime, but the Eagles’ Nathan Trio made a fourth-down tackle, one of his 12 in the game, to prevent a go-ahead score.
Ochsendorf finished with 20 carries for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Wyatt Simon had 96 yards on 17 carries. Boden Simon scored the Eagles’ other TD.
Maple River (1-1) will travel to New Ulm on Friday.
Fairmont 41, St. Peter 19: St. Peter led 12-0 early but Fairmont scored 41 straight points to claim the victory at St. Peter.
Wyatt Olson completed 16 of 34 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ethan Grant. Vinny Guappone added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Fairmont quarterback Zach Jorgensen passed for four touchdowns and ran for another. He threw touchdown passes of 60 and 67 yards to Caden Baarts and touchdown passes of 14 and 84 yards to Cale Steuber.
St. Peter (1-1) plays at Blue Earth Area on Friday.
Nicollet 45, Cedar Mountain 20: Avery Northquest had 11 carries for 225 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown run as Nicollet won at home.
Nathan Duis had six carries for 79 yards with a 46-yard TD run. Jon Mans had 11 carries for 82 yards with a 44-yard TD. Mans also was 16 of 29 passing for 195 yards and three scores.
Riley Hulke had nine catches for 100 yards and two TDs, and Ben Radke added a touchdown catch. Radke had 11 tackles on defense.
Nicollet (2-0) plays at Renville County West on Friday.
New Ulm 28, Belle Plaine 20: Cole Ranweiler rushed 22 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns to win at Belle Plaine.
Ranweiler’s touchdown runs came from 35, 70 and 72 yards, all in the fourth quarter.
For Belle Plaine, Cole Brown rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, one of which covered 34 yards.
Belle Plaine (0-2) plays at Marshall on Friday. New Ulm (1-1) hosts Maple River on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 34, St. James Area 30: Evan Mann had a hand in five touchdowns, rushing for four, as the Knights won at home.
Mann rushed 21 times for 162 yards. He also threw a TD pass to Landon Lantz.
Bryer Larson rushed 14 times for 92 yards. LCWM outgained St. James 345-117.
Defensively, Sander Ludeman had 2 ½ sacks. Blaine Zernechel and Hunter McManemy had 1 ½ sacks each, and Kole Bode also had a sack.
The Saints’ Derrick Halvorson was 9 of 20 passing for 148 yards and three TDs.
LCWM (1-1) will play Friday at Windom. St. James goes to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 37, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 12: Grant McBroom was 9 of 17 passing for 180 yards and two TDs in the Bucs’ road win.
Dylan Androli and Nick LeMieux had touchdown receptions.
Brant Melchert finished with 22 carries for 182 yards and two scores, and Griffen Atherton rushed seven times for 50 yards and a TD.
Androli had five tackles, and Zach Sticken intercepted two passes.
WEM (1-1) will host Mayer Lutheran Friday.
Mayer Lutheran 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: The Bulldogs were outgained 391 yards to 154 in the road loss.
The Crusaders led 28-0 after one quarter. Zander Flucas finished with 18 carries for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
JWP’s Jagger Ignaszewski ran 30 times for 103 yards. Ethan Rider made 11 tackles and had a sack.
JWP (1-1) will host St. Clair/Mankato Loyola on Friday.
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 24, New Ulm Cathedral 22: The Greyhounds’ Tony Geiger had 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the home loss.
Chris Knowles had three catches for 69 yards and TD for Cathedral.
Will Schabert finished with eight tackles and a fumble recovery, and Josh Kretsch also recovered a fumble.
Cathedral (0-2) will play Friday at Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 56, Windom Area 6: GFW had 498 yards rushing and totaled 532 yards of offense in the victory at Gibbon.
Dominic Henrichs rushed seven times for 135 yards and two touchdowns. J.C. Munoz also had two rushing touchdowns.
GFW (2-0) plays at Norwood Young America on Friday.
Waseca 48, Norwood Young America 0: Ryan Dufault passed for two touchdowns and returned a punt 57 yards for another score as Waseca won at home.
Kyreese Willingham and Tave Ball each had a touchdown reception. Blake Wendland rushed for two scores, and Denver Daniel and Tyler Klinger each had one rushing touchdown.
Taanner Brinkman led the Waseca defense with six tackles.
Waseca (2-0) plays at Fairmont on Friday.
United South Central 60, Cleveland 20: Isaac Meyer passed for four touchdowns to A.J. Kloos, and Zach Niebuhr rushed for four scores as the Rebels won the game at Le Center.
Meyer was 9 of 17 passes for 264 yards, and Niebuhr rushed for 176 yards. Kloos made seven catches for 120 yards.
Alex McCabe completed 21 of 37 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.
Edgerton/Ellsworth 36, Madelia 34: Ramiro Zamora had a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 53-yard TD reception in the Blackhawks' loss on the road.
Madelia led by 10 at halftime and trailed by 10 late before pulling within two points with a late score.
Ethan Arndt threw three touchdown passes, and Gach Mar had a rushing TD.
Madelia (1-1) will play Friday at Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
