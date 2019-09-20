NEW PRAGUE — Jack Foster’s 55-yard Hail Mary to Spencer Spaude with no time remaining gave the Mankato West football team a 40-35 victory over New Prague on Friday night.
The Trojans took a 35-34 lead with 15 seconds remaining in the game. After the kickoff, the Scarlets ran one play before the final play, which was snapped with 4 seconds remaining.
Foster’s throw was nearly caught be Mekhi Collins in the end zone before being knocked away but into Spaude’s hands.
Foster finished 8 of 15 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns to Spaude.
Owen Johnson had 30 carries for 260 yards and two TDS. Wyatt Block also ran for two scores.
West (3-1) will play Rochester Mayo on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Minnesota Vikings’ TCO Stadium in Eagan.
