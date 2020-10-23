The Free Press
WATERVILLE — The St. Clair/Loyola football team scored three touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half, rolling past Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41-0 on Friday.
Logan Carlson passed for four touchdowns: 37 yards to Max Hoosline, 43 yards to Riley Fitzloff, 25 yards to Simon Morgan and 13 yards to Samual Orcutt. Logan Marzinske and Mason Ward each had touchdown runs.
Carlson was 6 of 12 passing for 156 yards, while Ward rushed for 87 yards. The Spartans had 357 yards of offense and held the Bucs to just 68 yards.
It was WEM’s first game, having missed the previous two because of COVID-19.
Griffin Atherton had 41 yards in rushing and receiving for the Bucs. Kurtis Crosby made 6 tackles with 1 tackles for loss.
WEM (0-1) plays at Cleveland on Friday. St. Clair/Loyola (2-1) hosts Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in a homecoming game Friday at Loyola.
Maple River 34, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 16: Cooper Ochsendorf rushed for 200 yards and five touchdowns as Maple River won the home game.
GFW led 16-12 at halftime, but the Eagles scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to take control. Ochsendorf had touchdown runs of 3, 3, 19, 3 and 34 yards.
Tim Bucholtz had 7.5 tackles for the Eagles, while Ethan McGregor and Lucas Doering each had 7.
Maple River (2-1) hosts New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 6, United South Central 0: Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity scored the only touchdown on Tanner Scheevel’s 4-yard run with 5 minutes to play to win the game at Wells.
Scheevel finished with 117 yards rushing.
Jackson Spizzirri rushed for 135 yards for USC.
Jordan 41, Tri-City United 0: Quarterback Noah Millhouse passed for 279 yards and four touchdowns in Jordan’s victory at Montgomery.
Mason O’Malley led the TCU defense with 12 tackles, and Kayden Factor made 10 tackles.
TCU (1-2) plays Friday at Norwood Young America.
Renville County West 18, Madelia 0: Brandon Hoberg threw two touchdowns to Riley Ashburn as Renville County West won the nine-man game at Madelia.
Madelia quarterback Ethan Arndt rushed 17 times for 130 yards and was 7 of 16 passing for 126 yds.
Waseca 41, Worthington 6: Ryan Dufault rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns as the Bluejays won on the road.
The Bluejays rushed for 301 yards.
Dufault also had a touchdown pass to Kyreese Willingham. Christian Rodriguez added 88 yards and a touchdown rushing, and Tave Ball rushed for a touchdown.
Marcus Hansen led the Waseca defense with six tackles and a sack. Matt Seberson also had six tackles, and Jack Nelson made five tackles.
Waseca (2-1) plays at Marshall on Friday.
Springfield 19, New Ulm Cathedral 7: Eric Furth rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in Cathedral’s home loss.
Jacob Berg made five receptions for 55 yards.
Sam Knowles and Noah Wilmes each made 12 tackles for the Greyhounds.
Cathedral (1-2) plays Friday at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.
