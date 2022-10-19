The Free Press
WINTHROP — Brandon Meng finished with 23 carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns for the St. Clair/Mankato Loyola football team in a 46-8 road win over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Wednesday.
Eli Kruse carried 12 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, and had two tackles for loss, including a sack. Jake Sizer had two rushing touchdowns for St. Clair/ Loyola, and Chase Bade also had a rushing score.
The Spartans finish the regular season at 8-0.
Waseca 35, Luverne 0: Waseca quarterback Ollie O’Brien had two rushing touchdowns, along with two passing scores in the Bluejays’ win at Luverne.
O’Brien finished with 147 rushing yards, and Christian Rodriguez added 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Bluejays finish the regular season at 7-1 and will host a Section 3AAA semifinal Saturday, Oct. 29.
Maple River 46, Sibley East 8: Landon Fox went 10 of 15 for 129 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles in the home victory.
Timothy Buckholtz rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, and Will Sellers made two catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
Jax Boening led Maple River with six tackles, including a sack.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 21, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Ryder Thissen carried 24 times for 111 yards for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Landon Johnson made four catches for 87 yards for JWP.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12: The Panthers won the road contest.
No stats were available for this game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.