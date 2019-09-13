The Free Press
JANESVILLE — Ben Ellingworth threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 192 yards and a score as the St. Clair/Mankato Loyola football team defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 30-12 on Friday night.
The Spartans led 14-6 at halftime and 24-6 after three quarters.
Mason Ward also threw a touchdown pass. Matthew Helget caught six passes for 91 yards and two scores, and Joey Nicolai caught a TD pass. Simon Morgan kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Kahlan Benning was in on nine tackles for the Spartans.
For JWP, Kobe Weimert threw a TD pass to Dainen Johnson, and Jagger Ignaszewski rushed 28 times for 120 yards and a score.
The Spartans will host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday in St. Clair.
Renville County West 22, Nicollet 20: The Jaguars scored twice in the fourth quarter to defeat the Raiders at Danube.
Nicollet led 13-6 at halftime.
Avery Northquest had 19 carries for 148 yards and two TDs, including a 56 yarder. He also had 13 tackles, including 11 solo stops.
Jon Mans completed 17 of 33 passes for 164 yards and a TD to Riley Hulke. Hulke finished with nine catches for 80 yards.
Ben Radke had 10 tackles for Nicollet, and Nathan Duis had two interceptions.
Nicollet (2-1) will host Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Friday.
Mayer Lutheran 55, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12: Brant Melchert and Dylan Androli had touchdowns for the Bucs in a home loss.
Melchert rushed 18 times for 98 yards and a score, and Androli recovered a fumble in the end zone.
WEM (1-2) will travel to St. Clair/Mankato Loyola on Friday.
United South Central 33, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 0: Zach Niebuhr rushed 22 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns as the Rebels won at home.
Isaac Meyer was 7 of 13 passing 155 yards and two touchdowns to Mark Bushlack, including a 50-yard score. Bushlack had four catches for 104 yards.
USC outgained ACGE 427 yards to 35.
The Rebels will play Friday at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity.
Fairmont 20, Waseca 14: Cardinals quarterback Zach Jorgensen passed for two touchdowns and ran for one in the win over the No. 2-ranked Bluejays.
Waseca led 8-0 early on a 2-yard TD run by Blake Wendland.
Denver Daniels had the Bluejays’ other score. Ryan Dufault had 142 yards rushing and was 7 of 14 passing for 58 yards and two interceptions. Marcus Hanson made seven tackles.
Waseca (2-1) travels to Jordan Friday.
Lester Prairie 14, Cleveland 7: Alex McCabe led the Clippers with 117 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Isaac Mueller finished with two catches for 58 yards. Brock Olson had 14 tackles including three behind the line of scrimmage. Neither team scored in the second half.
The Clippers (0-3) will host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Friday.
Windom 12, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7: Evan Mann had a 31-yard rushing touchdown for the Knights in their home loss.
There was no scoring in the second half. The Knights turned the ball over on downs while driving in the final two minutes.
The Knights (1-2) will play Friday at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
Jordan 46, Tri-City United 0: Ryan Samuelson had three receiving touchdowns in a road win for the Hubmen.
Jordan passed for 225 yards.
TCU (0-3) will host Fairmont Friday.
New Ulm Cathedral 8, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Tony Geiger and Eric Furth led the Greyhounds to a victory at MVL.
Geiger finished with 19 carries for 106 yards, while Furth had 18 carries for 98 yards. Jon Zinniel hauled in a receiving touchdown to seal the game in the fourth quarter.
The Greyhounds (1-2) will host Wabasso Friday.
Redwood Valley 29, Le Sueur-Henderson 0: The Giants fell Friday at home with Lukas Graff finishing with 14 tackles.
LSH (1-2) plays Friday at Maple River.
Madelia 12, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 8: Ethan Arndt and Ramiro Zamora each broke off big touchdown runs in the Blackhawks’ road win.
Arndt had a 65-yard touchdown, while Zamora’s went for 50 yards. The Blackhawks recovered an onside kick in the final minute to secure the victory.
Madelia (2-1) will host Renville County West Friday.
New Ulm 28, Maple River 24: Cole Ranweiler finished with 26 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns as New Ulm won at home.
Ranweiler also returned a kick 80 yards for a touchdown.
Caden Ochsendorf had 26 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns for Maple River. He also had a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown.
New Ulm sealed the game with an interception in the closing minutes.
New Ulm (2-1) will play Friday in Worthington. Maple River (1-2) will host Le Sueur-Henderson.
