WELLS — Isaac Meyer passed for two touchdowns and Zach Niebuhr rushed for two as United South Central defeated Mayer Lutheran 33-6 Friday in a battle of top-5 football teams.
Meyer passed 83 yards to A.J. Kloos and 63 yards to Mark Bushlack as USC led 14-6 at halftime. In the second half, Niebuhr had touchdown runs of 45 and 31 yards.
Kloos, who made two interceptions, returned one for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Meyer finished 5 of 11 for 169 yards, and Niebuhr carried 21 times for 144 yards.
Micah Hamson had 25 tackles, and Brevan Linder made three sacks.
USC (5-0) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0: Kobe Weimert threw two touchdown passes as the Bulldogs celebrated homecoming with the victory.
Weimert passed 13 yards to Ben Schrom for the first touchdown, and he had a 47-yarder to Jacob Crouch to cap the scoring. Weimert had only five completions but they went for 120 yards.
Jagger Ignaszewski carried 31 times for 167 yards.
Danien Johnson and Jack Morsching each had seven tackles.
JWP (3-2) plays United South Central on Friday at Wells.
Maple River 21, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7: Caden Ochsendorf went 9 of 16 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown in Maple River’s win at Lake Crystal.
Wyatt Simon had 16 carries for 64 yards. Michael Whitehead finished with two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Trio had seven tackles and a forced fumble, and Jared Latusek returned that fumble for a touchdown.
Landon Lantz led LCWM with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Blaine Zernechel went 10 of 19 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles (3-2) host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday. LCWM (1-4) plays Friday at Martin County West.
Martin County West 31, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 30: Jaxson Rohman had 26 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the Mavericks’ victory at Gibbon.
J.C. Munoz finished with 15 carries for 139 yards for GFW. Evan Martin added 13 carries for 133 yards.
Jordan 46, St. Peter 15: Thomas Dietel and Ryan Samuelson each caught two touchdown passes in the Hubmen’s home victory.
Quarterback Bryce Sievers threw three touchdown passes for Jordan.
Waseca 48, Worthington 3: Ryan Dufault led the Jays with 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with a pair of passing touchdowns.
Denver Daniel finished with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Kyreese Willingham and Tave Ball each had receiving touchdowns.
Waseca (4-1) plays Friday at St. Peter.
Nicollet 22, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 14: Avery Northquest had 19 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders at Hector.
Riley Hulke finished with three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Northquest led the defense with 14 tackles. Ben Radke had 12 tackles.
The Raiders (4-1) play Friday at Madelia.
Mountain Lake Area 72, Madelia 6: Ethan Arndt rushed for 112 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown, in Madelia’s loss.
Ja’Sean Glover made 13 tackles for Madelia (2-3, which hosts Nicollet on Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 43, Cleveland 0: Jaden Taylor finished with 14 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs in a home victory.
Brant Melchert had nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Matt VanHoudt and Nolan Wetzel also had touchdowns.
The Bucs (3-2) play Friday at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity.
Tri-City United 14, Sibley East: Mason O’Malley made 18 tackles as the Titans won the game at Arlington.
Brandon Balma scored on a 3-yard run, and Adam Frederickson passed 21 yards to Riley O’Malley for the second touchdown.
TCU (1-4) hosts Luverne on Friday.
