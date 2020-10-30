The Free Press
MARSHALL — Ryan Dufault ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Waseca defeated Marshall 21-7 in a South Central District football game Friday at Southwest Minnesota State.
Dufault opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter, and Christian Rodriguez’s 1-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 by halftime.
After Marshall scored, Dufault passed 45 yards to Kyreese Willingham early in the fourth quarter to make it 21-7.
Waseca (3-1) hosts New Ulm on Friday.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 44, St. James Area 8: GFW rushed for 293 yards in the victory.
Dominic Henrichs rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Nick TenEyck, Damian Hopp, Jacob Rose and Traey Taylor each rushed for a touchdown.
Hunter Stevens scored for the Saints on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 40, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Tanner Scheevel rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns as Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity won at home.
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity accumulated 376 yards of offense.
The Bulldogs totalled just 134 yards, with Jack Morsching rushing for 71 yards.
Cleveland 18, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Blake McVenes rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown as the Clippers win at home.
Alex McCabe also rushed for a touchdown and passed for two two-point conversions.
Eric Rohlfing made 10 tackles, including one for a safety. Isaac Mueller had an interception.
Cleveland (2-2) hosts Mayer Lutheran on Thursday.
Mayer Lutheran 33, United South Central 0: Mayer Lutheran scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to pull away with the home victory.
Mayer Lutheran had 408 yards of offense, while the Rebels gained just 40 yards. Dylan Nelson rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown, and Cole Stuedeman rushed for two touchdowns for Mayer Lutheran (4-0).
USC hosts St. Clair/Loyola on Friday.
St. Peter 36, Worthington 7: Ethan Grant caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt 78 yards for another in the Saints’ home victory.
Grant caught scoring passes of 41 and 53 yards from Kole Guth. Vinnie Guappone scored on a 31-yard run, and Jamarion Robinson scored on a 30-yard interception return. Nathan Fogal made a tackle in the end zone for a safety. Tyson Schmitz made two interceptions.
St. Peter (1-2) plays at home Thursday against Fairmont.
