The Free Press
JORDAN — The Waseca football team defeated Jordan 42-39 on Friday night in a wild game that saw three lead changes in the final six minutes.
Ryan Dufault had a 62-yard rushing touchdown with 2:21 remaining that ended up as the game-winning score.
Dufault had 28 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He also passed for 88 yards. Denver Daniel added 67 rushing yards. Kyreese Willingham had a 31-yard touchdown reception.
The Jays (3-1) host Worthington Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20, Cleveland 7: Kobe Weimert was 5 of 13 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown also ran for 20 yards and a score as the Bulldogs defeated the Clippers at Le Center.
Jagger Ignaszewski rushed 26 times for 189 yards and a touchdown, and Jacob Cahill had three caches for 39 yards and a TD for JWP. Dainen Johnson was in on six tackles.
For Cleveland, Alex McCabe was 15 of 36 passing for 211 yards and a TD to Isaac Mueller.
Brock Olson had four catches for 135 yards. Cameron Seely had 10 tackles, and Olson was in on nine.
JWP will host Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity on Friday. Cleveland travels to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 56, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 12: Evan Martin rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns for the Thunderbirds in the victory over the visiting Knights.
GFW led 36-0 at halftime.
Camden Ludeman got LCWM on the board in the third quarter with a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Logan Bode ran in the Knights’ other touchdown.
The Knights’ Evan Mann was 7 of 9 passing for 76 yards an an interception. Bode rushed 11 times for 30 yards. Blaine Zernechel was in on nine tackles.
LCWM wil host Maple River on Friday.
Maple River 40, Le Sueur-Henderson 8: Connor Doering scored four touchdowns for the Eagles in a home victory.
Caden Ochsendorf threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another. Wyatt Simon led the way on the ground with 73 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles play Friday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Wabasso 12, New Ulm Cathedral 6: Tony Geiger had 18 carries for 91 yards and the Greyhounds’ lone touchdown in the home loss to the Rabbits.
Luke Gieseke had six carries for 46 yards for Cathedral, and Eric Furth had five for 51.
James Gillis was 7 of 12 passing for 88 yards,and Chris Knowles had five catches for 63 yards.
John Adema was in on 11 tackles. Noah Wilmes was in on eight.
Cathedral (1-3) will host Murray County Central on Friday.
Fairmont 41, Tri-City United 0: Zach Jorgensen threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cardinals won the road game over the Titans.
Caden Barts had two rushing TDs for the winners.
TCU (0-4) plays Friday at Sibley East.
Nicollet 43, Westbrook Walnut Grove 14: Jon Mans tossed three touchdowns and also ran for one in the Raiders’ home victory.
Mans racked up 165 yards through the air and 73 on the ground. Avery Northquest had four carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. He also added a receiving touchdown. Shane Stevensen finished with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders (3-1) play Friday in Buffalo Lake.
Marshall 41, St. Peter 12: Ethan Grant finished with six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ home loss.
Wyatt Olson went 23 for 45 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Wilmes had 12 tackles and an interception. Eli Hunt added two sacks and recovered a fumble.
The Saints (1-3) play Friday in Jordan.
New Ulm 26, Worthington 22: Cole Ranweiler had 30 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles road victory.
Nolan Drill finished with 12 caries for 48 yards and a touchdown. He also had nine tackles and an interception. Brody Bolduan added 13 tackles for the Eagles.
New Ulm (3-1) will play Friday in Marshall.
Renville County West 42, Madelia 6: Ethan Arndt led the Blackhawks with 98 rushing yards and a score.
Madelia (2-2) will play Friday in Mountain Lake.
Belle Plaine 36, Sibley East 21: Luke Luskey ran for two touchdowns as the Tigers defeated the visiting Wolverines.
Cole Brown rushed 17 times for 92 yards and a score for the Tigers (1-3).
For Sibley East, Caleb Dose scored two touchdowns, and Lincoln Carpenter had one.
