The Free Press
NEW PRAGUE — Zander Dittbenner threw four touchdown passes as Mankato West opened the season with a 53-14 victory over New Prague in a Big Southeast District football game Friday.
Dittbenner, making his first varsity start at quarterback, completed 10 of 15 passes for 191 yards. Mekhi Collins and Buom Jock each caught two touchdown passes.
Owen Johnson rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Wyatt Block rushed for two touchdowns.
Ryan Haley led the defense with 10 tackles and a sack, and Block made eight tackles with a sack.
West plays at Mankato East on Friday.
Lester Prairie 42, St. Clair 13: The Spartans scored first, but Lester Prairie scored the next 30 points in the home victory.
Mason Ward opened the scoring on a 15-yard run for the Spartans. However, Lester Prairie went ahead 30-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Spartans cut the lead to 30-13 on a 40-yard pass from Logan Carlson to Max Hoosline, but Lester Prairie added another touchdown.
Hoosline had five receptions for 118 yards.
Joey Nicolai made 12 tackles, and Devin Embacher had seven tackles. Logan Carlson made an interception.
St. Clair/Loyola plays its homecoming game Friday against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at St. Clair.
Mayer Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6: The crusaders out-gained the Bulldogs 380-117 as they won their opener at Janesville.
For the Crusaders, Ty Hoese finished with 13 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryder Thissen carried 15 times for 99 yards for the Bulldogs, while Jacob Cahill had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Maple River 26, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 6: Mason Schirmer had 124 all-purpose yards and a touchdown for the Eagles as they won their opener at home.
Boden Simon added two rushing touchdowns for Maple River.
The Eagles (1-0) play Thursday at Mayer Lutheran.
New Ulm Cathedral 37, Adrian 19: Luke Gieseke rushed 16 times for 155 yards and two scores as the Greyhounds won at home.
Sam Knowles rushed for a touchdown and passed for another. Noah Wilmes caught the touchdown pass.
Justin Berg led the defense with 10 tackles.
Cathedral plays Friday at Sleepy Eye.
United South Central 22, Cleveland 6: Ethan Dallman went 9 of 17 for 186 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels in their victory in Wells.
Riley Staloch finished with four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown for USC, while Jackson Spizzirri rushed 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Alex McCabe went 13 of 25 for 181 yards and a touchdown for the Clippers. Tyce Shook made three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
The Clippers host Lester Prairie next.
Nicollet 26, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 6: Nathan Duis rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more as the Raiders won the nine-man home game.
Duis completed 17 of 23 passes for 141 yards. Shane Stevenson caught both touchdown passes.
Tyler Laven made 12 tackles and two sacks for Nicollet, and Austin Gieseke had seven tackles and four sacks.
Nicollet hosts Mountain Lake-Butterfield-Odin on Friday.
Madelia 30, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 22: Ethan Arndt went 8 of 16 for 180 yards with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown for the Blackhawks in the home victory.
Dillon Grevs returned a punt for a touchdown for the Blackhawks, while Vaughn Nolan rushed 14 times for 89 yards.
Tri-City United 36, Le Sueur-Henderson 12: Peyton Hennen passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans opened with the road win.
Riley O’Malley and Carter O’M alley each rushed for a touchdown, and Matt Rabenberg returned a punt for a touchdown.
Lukas Graff had two rushing touchdowns for LSH.
