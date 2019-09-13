MANKATO — Senior running back Trevor Pomeroy rushed for 224 yards and scored two touchdowns Friday night as No. 4-ranked Winona used a game-ending 35-point surge to gain a 49-14 Big Southeast District win over Mankato East at Wolverton Field.
After the Cougars (1-2) used an electrifying 51-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jared Grams to senior wide receiver Grant Hermer to tie things at 14 on the first possession of the second half, Winona senior quarterback Jackson Nibbelink ripped off runs of 9, 9, 25 and 3 yards to put the Winhawks in front for good midway though the third quarter.
“They’re a good team who takes advantage of mistakes, and we gave them plenty at the end of the third quarter,” East coach Eric Davis said. “I thought we showed some good things tonight. I felt we showed that we can play with a really good football team. I don’t think they will lose a game until the state tournament. We’ve got to clean up our mistakes.”
Winona expanded its lead to 29-14 when the hard-running Pomeroy slipped a tackle and accelerated down the middle of the field for a 29-yard TD scamper with 1:29 left in the third quarter. Pomeroy, who carried the ball 29 times, then split a pair of Cougar tacklers moments later to ramble 50 yards and set up his stand-up 1-yard scoring run early in the final segment.
“They’ve got a Big Ten player and a Northern Sun player along the defensive line, but we’ve got good players too,” Davis said. “It’s just a matter of believing and playing that full 48 minutes. We’ve come a long ways in being able to play with these good teams. Now we just have to finish the deal. We’ve got some talent on the outside. We just have to be more consistent offensively and convert more on third down. ... If we clean up our turnovers, we have a chance to be good on both sides of the ball.”
Winona, which outgained the Cougars 353 yards to 189, then closed things out by returning two punts — Austin Miynczak’s 51-yarder and Dominic Davis’ 80-yarder — for touchdowns. Nibbelink ended up 4 of 11 passing for 80 yards while rushing five times for 56 yards. Nibbelink’s nifty play fake and 23-yard scoring strike to Sam Kanne gave the Winhawks (3-0) a 14-7 halftime lead.
“We hung with them so we know now that we can compete with any team,” said Hermer, who also picked off a pass and was in on 4.5 tackles. “We let this one slip away at the end, but the scoreboard doesn’t tell the true story. We played pretty well up front and we were able to lock up their receivers as well. It just sort of fell apart at the end for us. but we can keep working with this momentum.”
The Cougars thought they had the momentum after Hermer’s score.
“Jared hung in there against a tough D line and threw one across the middle,” Hermer said. “I was fortunate to have some room in front of me and score a touchdown to get the momentum back. We were able to throw a lot of outside passes to (Jax) Madson, and we had them on their heels a little bit. We just need to keep the momentum going forward and go on a nice little run.”
Winona scored the game’s first touchdown when Dayne Gamoke picked off a Grams aerial and sped 28 yards for a score.
East countered after senior Joich Gong’s 20-yard interception return gave the Cougars a first down at the Winhawks’ 13-yard line. Five plays later, senior Leslie Miller countered off the right side from a yard out to make it 7-6. Miller rushed 10 times for 56 yards while Madson caught six passes for 47 yards.
“They made that terrific catch that turned the tables back to them,” senior linebacker Kolin Baier said of Gamoke’s catch midway though the third quarter on a fourth down play. “We’re going to build off this. We mixed up the defensive schemes a lot and kept them guessing. They have some really big guys, but we have to make tackles and keep them out of the end zone. ... This is a confidence booster and I think we’re heading on the right track.”
Baier and senior defensive back Isaac Turners totaled 8.5 tackles each while senior linebacker Jared Miller added an interception.
East plays Friday at Byron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.